PRECIOUS-Gold slips for fourth session as Syria worries, strong data weigh
#Gold Market Report
September 3, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips for fourth session as Syria worries, strong data weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was dented
by a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria and strong global
economic data.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped 0.08 percent to $1,393.19 an
ounce by 0002 GMT, while U.S. gold fell about $2 to
$1,394.00.
    * European factories experienced robust growth in August and
China bounced back on rising demand, lifting prospects for
broad-based recovery on the back of a U.S. revival.
 
    * President Barack Obama's efforts to convince Congress to
back his plan to attack Syria met with scepticism on Monday from
lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed concern the
United States would be dragged into a new Middle East conflict.
 
    * South African union leaders warned on Monday, a day before
a strike in the gold sector, that mine owners' handling of pay
talks could provoke violence, and bosses said wage hikes would
force mine closures and cost thousands of jobs. 
    * Protesters gathered in Romania's capital Bucharest late on
Monday for a second day of protests against the government's
support for a plan to open Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine.
 
    * The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars dropped by
nearly half in August from the prior month as the metal's prices
climbed for a second straight month to their highest since
mid-May. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets look set for a second day of gains on
Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe,
while the safe-haven yen started Asian trade at one-month lows
against the dollar.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0430  Australia RBA cash rate Sep        
    1200  Brazil Industrial output Jul        
    1400  U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug      
    1400  U.S. Construction spending Jul     

  Precious metals prices 0002 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1393.19   -1.10   -0.08    -16.80
  Spot Silver        24.19    0.06   +0.25    -20.11
  Spot Platinum    1520.49    6.29   +0.42     -0.95
  Spot Palladium    714.72    2.22   +0.31      3.28
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1394.00   -2.10   -0.15    -16.82        62196
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  24.25    0.74   +3.13    -19.98        25382
  Euro/Dollar       1.3188
  Dollar/Yen         99.59
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
