FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Obama garners support for Syria strike
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 4, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Obama garners support for Syria strike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a
second session on Wednesday as U.S. President Barack Obama
gained support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against
Syria. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,413.40 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Tuesday on
safe-haven buying. 
    * Obama won the backing of Republicans John Boehner and Eric
Cantor in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish
President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical
weapons against civilians. Earlier on Tuesday, a missile test by
Israeli forces training in the Mediterranean with the U.S. Navy
set nerves on edge. 
    * A strike in South Africa's gold mines began on Tuesday
with some workers failing to go underground for the evening
shift, despite an appeal by President Jacob Zuma for a solution
to avert a stoppage. 
    * Turkish gold imports slumped month-on-month in August to
13.7 tonnes, Bourse Istanbul data showed on Tuesday, down from
37 tonnes a month earlier. 
    * Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and
construction spending on Tuesday hinted the world's biggest
economy was gaining traction, potentially supporting views the
Federal Reserve will soon slow its bond-buying program.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent to
919.23 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World stock markets rose on Tuesday but ended well off
session highs as U.S. congressional leaders voiced support for
military intervention in Syria, while bond yields rose and the
dollar gained on strong U.S. manufacturing data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 Australia GDP yy Apr                
    0400 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec          
    0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug         
    0930 India M3 money supply             
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly     
    1230 U.S. International trade mm $ Dec     
    1400 Canada BoC rate decision         
    1500 Japan BOJ rate decision             
    2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Apr     
    
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1413.40    1.36   +0.10    -15.59
  Spot Silver        24.37    0.20   +0.83    -19.52
  Spot Platinum    1533.50    4.50   +0.29     -0.10
  Spot Palladium    716.17    0.17   +0.02      3.49
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1413.60    1.60   +0.11    -15.65         1760
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  24.43    0.00   -0.02    -19.41          462
  Euro/Dollar       1.3173
  Dollar/Yen         99.55
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.