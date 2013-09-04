PRECIOUS-Gold eases on profit taking; Syria developments eyed

* Gold had gained 1.3 pct on Tuesday, rose above $1,400 * Obama gets support of key Republicans for Syria strike * Asian shares snap 4-day rally as investors exit riskier assets (Adds trader comments, Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday on profit taking and technical selling, pulling back from sharp gains made in the previous session as U.S. President Barack Obama won support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria. Silver fell nearly 1 percent as Chinese speculators took profits, traders said, adding pressure on gold prices that have been boosted by safe-haven buying from increasing geopolitical tension in Syria. "Gold ran out of steam and stops kicked in causing some technical selling," said one trader in Hong Kong, referring to stop-loss orders. "If the Syrian strike does happen, it could add another $20 on gold. However, for the bigger picture we are looking at non-farm payroll data," the trader said. Markets are awaiting jobs data on Friday for clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will dial back its commodities-friendly stimulus measures that have helped push gold to record highs. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,407.10 an ounce by 0748 GMT on Wednesday. It rose as high as $1,416 in the previous session as a missile test by Israeli forces training in the Mediterranean with the U.S. Navy set nerves on edge. Rising geopolitical tensions spur safe-haven buying in gold as investors dump riskier assets such as stocks. Obama secured the backing of Republicans John Boehner and Eric Cantor in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. Traders also weighed comments from Russia President Vladimir Putin who said he may approve a military operation in Syria if evidence shows that Damascus carried out chemical weapons attacks. "The potential for Mideast tensions to intensify would be bullish for bullion," HSBC analysts wrote in a note. "A key reason for gold to rally in response to Mideast tensions is the potential for oil supply disruptions that a U.S. strike or an escalation of the conflict may trigger." Gold is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflationary pressures. Gold prices were also supported by labour strikes that began in South Africa's gold mines, with some workers failing to go underground for the evening shift. Precious metals prices 0748 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1407.10 -4.94 -0.35 -15.97 Spot Silver 23.85 -0.32 -1.32 -21.24 Spot Platinum 1527.49 -1.51 -0.10 -0.49 Spot Palladium 715.67 -0.33 -0.05 3.42 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1407.30 -4.70 -0.33 -16.02 27608 COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.92 -0.51 -2.08 -21.07 12608 Euro/Dollar 1.3172 Dollar/Yen 99.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)