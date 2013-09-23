FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady after sharp losses, U.S. stimulus in focus
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 23, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after sharp losses, U.S. stimulus in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Monday
after sliding sharply in the previous session on fresh fears the
United States could taper its massive economic stimulus sooner
rather than later.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.09 percent to $1,326.19 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after a near 3-percent drop on Friday. The
fall all but erased the 4.5-percent climb posted last Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue its
bond-buying programme for now.
    * But St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday
that the central bank could still scale back its stimulus at an
October meeting should data point to a stronger economy.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers slashed bullish bets in
futures and options of U.S. gold and silver markets, a weekly
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent, or
1.81 tonnes, to 910.19 tonnes on Friday. 
    * U.S. asset manager PIMCO expects the Fed's bond-buying to
put a floor under gold prices for the rest of the year.
 
    * India will start buying gold again after a two-month gap
as the government and banks have agreed how new rules on imports
should work, easing prices in the world's biggest bullion buyer
and helping supplies just as seasonal demand kicks in.
 
    * The Chinese markets, a key support for gold, open on
Monday after the mid-autumn festival.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stocks on major markets gave back some gains on Friday
after Bullard's comments, while the dollar held off a
seven-month low in Asia on Monday.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI 
    0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI 
    0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI 
    1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index 
    1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI 
    1300 European Central Bank president to testify at European
Parliament economic committee

  Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1326.19    1.20   +0.09    -20.80
  Spot Silver        21.82    0.03   +0.14    -27.94
  Spot Platinum    1426.49   -0.91   -0.06     -7.07
  Spot Palladium    715.96    1.76   +0.25      3.46
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1327.00   -5.50   -0.41    -20.81         7102
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.86   -0.07   -0.31    -27.87         1660
  Euro/Dollar       1.3533
  Dollar/Yen         99.24
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.