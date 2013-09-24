FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 24, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday
following three days of losses, but gains were limited on
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
tapering its stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,327.46 an ounce by
0018 GMT, while silver gained nearly 1 percent.
    * The Federal Reserve must for now continue to push hard
against threats to the U.S. recovery, but should still be able
to reduce its support for the economy later this year, New York
Fed President William Dudley said on Monday. 
     * Just last week, the Fed surprised the markets by deciding
not to reduce its asset purchases from the current $85-billion
monthly pace. The markets had widely expected the bank to reduce
the bond purchases by $10 billion from September.
    * Goldcorp Inc is not ruling out new takeovers and
might even take a look at big, capital-intensive gold-mining
projects, Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes told Reuters on Monday,
outlining a stance that puts the company at odds with many of
its competitors. 
    * Gold importers in India are hoping their old stocks lying
at airports would get customs clearance by Tuesday, following a
meeting with government officials last week, before they ship
more for exporters ahead of the peak Christmas season.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent, or
0.6 tonnes, to 909.59 tonnes on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equities markets declined on Monday as nagging
uncertainty over the Fed's policy stance offset an election
triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and upbeat euro zone and
Chinese data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1300 U.S. S&P-CaseShiller housing index 
    1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1327.46    5.92   +0.45    -20.73
  Spot Silver        21.78    0.18   +0.83    -28.07
  Spot Platinum    1425.24    9.64   +0.68     -7.15
  Spot Palladium    715.50    3.50   +0.49      3.40
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1327.80    0.80   +0.06    -20.77         3860
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.82   -0.04   -0.19    -28.02          797
  Euro/Dollar       1.3492
  Dollar/Yen         98.82
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.