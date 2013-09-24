PRECIOUS-Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists

* Fed official says taper still possible this year * SPDR inflows drop again, physical demand weak * Asian shares edge lower, dollar little changed (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday after dropping for three sessions, but gains were limited as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its stimulus dented bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The Fed shocked markets last week by sticking with its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases, confounding expectations for a $10-billion cut from September. But New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that the central bank should still be able to reduce its support for the economy later this year, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard earlier said that stimulus could be scaled back in October depending on economic data. "As long as this backdrop remains, we can expect gold prices to remain volatile," said OCBC Investment Research's Lim Siyi, who tracks exchange-traded funds. "Most investors have a wait and see attitude right now because it is very hard to predict the upside, especially with all the speculative positions." Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,324.50 an ounce by 0617 GMT. The metal shed 3.2 percent in the past three sessions. Worries that central banks printing money to buy assets will stoke inflation have been a key driver in boosting gold, which rallied to an 11-month high last October after the Fed announced its third round of aggressive economic stimulus. Speculators slashed bullish bets in futures and options of U.S. gold and silver markets, a weekly report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. LACKLUSTRE PHYSICAL DEMAND Gold premiums across Asia remained weak due to lacklustre physical demand ahead of what is typically a strong buying period for top consumers India and China, which are headed into a wedding and festival season. But the Fed uncertainty and India's attempt to cut gold imports as it wrestles with its ballooning current account deficit are keeping buyers at bay. "Physical demand is not strong enough to support prices," Lim said. Gold importers in India are hoping stocks lying at airports will get customs clearance by Tuesday, following a meeting with government officials last week, before they ship more for exporters ahead of the Christmas season. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have been falling again after a brief burst of inflows in August. Precious metals prices 0617 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1324.50 2.96 +0.22 -20.90 Spot Silver 21.67 0.07 +0.32 -28.43 Spot Platinum 1422.49 6.89 +0.49 -7.33 Spot Palladium 712.22 0.22 +0.03 2.92 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1324.90 -2.10 -0.16 -20.94 16446 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.74 -0.12 -0.56 -28.28 8730 Euro/Dollar 1.3499 Dollar/Yen 98.91 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)