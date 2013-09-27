PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up but stimulus, weak demand weigh

* Gold declines over 5 pct in as many weeks * Investors still holding gold for portfolio insurance - ETF Securities (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday amid a softer dollar, but was on track to end the week largely steady due to persistent uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would curb its economic stimulus and slow physical demand from Asia. The Fed surprised markets earlier this month when it decided to stick with its massive stimulus measures but some officials have since said that the U.S. central bank could still begin tapering later this year. Bullion's fall over the last four weeks has been marginal except for the week before the Fed's policy meeting when prices fell nearly 5 percent. "Resolution of the fiscal budget impasse and debt ceiling, and economic indicators favouring non-tapering could lift prices of gold," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. "The first two will spur safe-haven demand for gold and all three have to meet the mark before the Fed will be completely comfortable with tapering." U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default. The move does not bode well for prompt resolution of these fiscal battles that could lead to a government shutdown on Oct. 1 and a default in mid-October. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,325.11 an ounce by 0646 GMT. The dollar index dropped to 80.46 by 0646 GMT, after hitting a day high of 80.594. Investors also took in mixed economic data from Thursday. Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in August but fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, giving conflicting signals on the health of the economy. FUND FLOWS NEUTRAL Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged on Thursday. The ETF saw huge outflows earlier this year on fears of stimulus tapering, but the flows have since slowed. "Clients are not looking to increase their gold holdings at the moment as they are going to more cyclical assets," said Danny Laidler, head of ETF Securities' Australia and New Zealand business. "Having said that, a lot of clients are still holding gold. The reason is that they feel the need for portfolio insurance and there is still a lot of concern about dollar debasement." Physical demand has also remained soft as consumers expect a further drop in prices. Precious metals prices 0646 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1325.11 2.02 +0.15 -20.87 Spot Silver 21.54 -0.13 -0.60 -28.86 Spot Platinum 1404.50 -0.23 -0.02 -8.50 Spot Palladium 721.41 3.23 +0.45 4.25 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1325.70 1.60 +0.12 -20.89 16234 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.60 -0.17 -0.79 -28.74 5091 Euro/Dollar 1.3490 Dollar/Yen 98.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anupama Dwivedi)