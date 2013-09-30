FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold adds to gains as U.S. shutdown looms, dollar weakens
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 30, 2013 / 12:32 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold adds to gains as U.S. shutdown looms, dollar weakens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains into a
second session on Monday as a possible U.S. government shutdown
weakened the dollar and prompted safe-haven buying of the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,341.31 an ounce by
0018 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. However, gold is
still headed for a near 4 percent loss for the month - after two
monthly gains - on fears of a U.S. stimulus tapering.
    * The U.S. government faced a possible shutdown after the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives early on Sunday
passed a measure that ties government funding to a one-year
delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law. 
    * If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not
passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and
programs deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors for
the first time in 17 years.
    * The United States also faces another deadline in
mid-October. Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling
would force the world's biggest economy to default on some
payment obligations.
    * The Federal Reserve must be patient in deciding when to
scale back bond purchases, top officials said on Friday, with
one arguing it could wait "years" to lift interest rates and
another suggesting it could tolerate inflation rising to 3
percent. 
    * The London Bullion Market Association could charge its
member banks more or even disband its Gold Forward Offered Rates
after a string of new regulations in the financial market, the
chairman of the industry body said on Sunday.   
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent, or 3.6
tonnes, to 905.99 tonnes on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on
Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly
likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the
Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI 
    0600 Germany Retail sales 
    0645 France Producer prices 
    0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 
    1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 
    1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index 
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1341.31    6.16   +0.46    -19.90
  Spot Silver        21.74    0.06   +0.28    -28.20
  Spot Platinum    1416.99    3.89   +0.28     -7.69
  Spot Palladium    727.72    1.18   +0.16      5.16
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1342.10    2.90   +0.22    -19.91         7652
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.81   -0.03   -0.12    -28.05         1412
  Euro/Dollar       1.3492
  Dollar/Yen         97.86
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.