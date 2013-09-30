FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. shutdown looms, headed for best qtr in a year
September 30, 2013 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. shutdown looms, headed for best qtr in a year

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold climbs for second session on safe-haven demand
    * Gains almost 9 percent for the September quarter
    * U.S. dollar, stock futures fall on shutdown fears
 

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday
as a possible U.S. government shutdown prompted safe-haven
buying, and the metal was on track to record its best quarter in
a year despite a cloudy outlook for U.S. stimulus.
    Gold has gained nearly 9 percent in July-September, boosted
by a big short-covering rally, geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and some weak U.S. economic data. 
    The gains bring to an end gold's longest quarterly losing
streak since 2001 - the metal fell more than 30 percent in the
three quarters to June on fears of an early end to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme.
    "Gold has behaved like a safe-haven currency of late. The
market is pricing in a possible government shutdown," said
Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore. 
    The likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown increased after
the Republican-controlled House of Representatives early on
Sunday passed a measure that ties government funding to a
one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law. 
    If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not
passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and
programs deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors for
the first time in 17 years.
    "It is definitely a short-term phenomenon. The sentiment
towards gold is still expected to be bearish for the full year,"
said Gan.
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,337.84 an ounce by
0637 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. 
    Gold could also get some support in the near term from the
uncertainties around the mid-October deadline to raise the U.S.
debt ceiling.
        
    TAPERING 
    Despite the September quarter's gains, gold is down 20
percent for the year and any recovery hinges on the fate of the
Fed stimulus. 
    OCBC Bank analyst Gan expects prices to fall to $1,250 by
the year-end if a stimulus tapering is announced in October and
prices to climb to $1,400 if there is no cut. 
    In its September meeting, the Fed stuck with its bond-buying
stimulus, surprising markets which had expected a small
reduction from this month. 
    The Fed meets next on Oct. 29-30.
    "It seems to us that the central bank will likely stand pat
again, perhaps not wanting to take two completely different
directional views on rate policy in the span of just 30 days,"
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. 
    
  Precious metals prices 0637 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1337.84    2.13   +0.16    -20.11
  Spot Silver        21.70   -0.03   -0.14    -28.34
  Spot Platinum    1414.80    1.70   +0.12     -7.83
  Spot Palladium    728.75    0.75   +0.10      5.31
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1338.80   -0.40   -0.03    -20.11        16979
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.76   -0.08   -0.35    -28.22         4711
  Euro/Dollar       1.3488
  Dollar/Yen         97.87
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral
Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
