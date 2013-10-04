FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2013 / 3:45 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold set to end week lower but U.S. shutdown stems losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold down 1.2 pct so far this week
    * U.S. shutdown drags on as debt-ceiling deadline looms
    * Chinese holiday, lack of U.S. data could cause further
dips

 (Adds platinum prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold is set for its biggest
weekly drop in three weeks but declines have been kept in check
by a partial U.S. government shutdown that threatens to hurt
economic growth, increasing bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    The metal's 1.2 percent loss for the week so far is largely
due to a single massive Comex sell order on Tuesday that sent
the price below $1,300 an ounce, but it quickly recovered as the
budget impasse in Washington dragged on.
    On Friday, spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,319.30
an ounce by 0620 GMT.
    With Chinese markets closed for the National Day holiday
through Monday and no major U.S. data expected due to the
shutdown, gold kept to a tight range during Asian hours on
Friday.
    "I think it is very sensitive to sharp dips right now as
there is no China to support," said one precious metals trader
in Hong Kong, adding that any news on the Federal Reserve's
tapering of its monetary stimulus could also dampen sentiment.
    Gold traders have been closely monitoring U.S. data on the
labour and housing markets to judge the strength of the economy,
which could decide when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting
back on its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
    Many federal agencies have stopped collecting and publishing
data after Congress failed to agree on a spending bill.
  
    Fed officials said this week that the lack of data was
making it difficult to read the economy and the Fed might have
to keep monetary policy easy for longer to help offset the harm
caused by political fighting in Washington. 
    The shutdown of the U.S. government appeared likely to drag
on for another week and possibly longer and there are growing
fears in financial markets about the more significant
mid-October deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.
    ANZ said gold was "a little directionless" in the
$1,300-1,320 range due to the absence of strong safe-haven bids
and outflows from bullion-backed exchange traded funds.
 
    "It will be difficult to justify a gold rally in this
environment," ANZ analysts said in a note. "The obvious caveat
is a deterioration in the debt-ceiling negotiations that leads
to a substantial re-evaluation of U.S default risk."
    Platinum gained more than 1 percent to $1,379.24 an
ounce due to a strike at Anglo American Platinum's 
South African operations. The miner said it was losing an
average of 3,100 ounces of production a day. 
    Silver and palladium also climbed higher on
Friday. 
        
  Precious metals prices 0620 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1319.30    2.61   +0.20    -21.21
  Spot Silver        21.70    0.12   +0.56    -28.34
  Spot Platinum    1379.24   16.94   +1.24    -10.15
  Spot Palladium    701.22    4.22   +0.61      1.33
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1319.50    1.90   +0.14    -21.26         9410
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.74   -0.05   -0.23    -28.28         2198
  Euro/Dollar       1.3628
  Dollar/Yen         97.08
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Editing by Alan Raybould)

