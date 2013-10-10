FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 10, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in paragraph 1)
    SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold dropped close to $1,300
an ounce on Thursday, as the dollar bounced from an eight-month
low and on signs the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus
measures this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.24 percent to $1,303.44 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session
before. 
    * Platinum gained nearly 1 percent as South African
mine strikes threatened to hurt supply. 
    * The Fed's shock decision last month not to reduce its
support for the U.S. economy was a "relatively close call" for
policymakers, according to minutes of the meeting that also
showed there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this
year. 
    * Bullion's safe-haven appeal dimmed as President Barack
Obama launched a series of White House meetings with lawmakers
on Wednesday to search for a way to end a government shutdown
and raise the debt limit. 
    * Gold sales under the Central Bank Gold Agreement in the
year to Sept. 26 were the lowest of any year since the first
version of the pact came into force in 1999, data from the World
Gold Council showed. 
    * Domestic gold traders in India, struggling for supplies in
the peak festival season, may start getting the metal in the
next two weeks under a new import rule, where exporters get a
priority on shipments, officials at importing banks said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar moved away from an eight-month low on hopes of
a breakthrough in the U.S. budget impasse and as policy-dove
Janet Yellen was nominated as the next chief of the U.S. central
bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Industrial output 
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    1100 Bank of England interest rate decision 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing 
    1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech
    
  Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1303.44   -3.15   -0.24    -22.16
  Spot Silver        21.84   -0.03   -0.14    -27.87
  Spot Platinum    1383.49   10.69   +0.78     -9.87
  Spot Palladium    699.97   -0.53   -0.08      1.15
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1304.10   -3.10   -0.24    -22.18         1660
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.87   -0.02   -0.10    -27.84          416
  Euro/Dollar       1.3520
  Dollar/Yen         97.49
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.