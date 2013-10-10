REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

(Corrects day of week in paragraph 1) SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold dropped close to $1,300 an ounce on Thursday, as the dollar bounced from an eight-month low and on signs the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus measures this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.24 percent to $1,303.44 an ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session before. * Platinum gained nearly 1 percent as South African mine strikes threatened to hurt supply. * The Fed's shock decision last month not to reduce its support for the U.S. economy was a "relatively close call" for policymakers, according to minutes of the meeting that also showed there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this year. * Bullion's safe-haven appeal dimmed as President Barack Obama launched a series of White House meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday to search for a way to end a government shutdown and raise the debt limit. * Gold sales under the Central Bank Gold Agreement in the year to Sept. 26 were the lowest of any year since the first version of the pact came into force in 1999, data from the World Gold Council showed. * Domestic gold traders in India, struggling for supplies in the peak festival season, may start getting the metal in the next two weeks under a new import rule, where exporters get a priority on shipments, officials at importing banks said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar moved away from an eight-month low on hopes of a breakthrough in the U.S. budget impasse and as policy-dove Janet Yellen was nominated as the next chief of the U.S. central bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1100 Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing 1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1303.44 -3.15 -0.24 -22.16 Spot Silver 21.84 -0.03 -0.14 -27.87 Spot Platinum 1383.49 10.69 +0.78 -9.87 Spot Palladium 699.97 -0.53 -0.08 1.15 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1304.10 -3.10 -0.24 -22.18 1660 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.87 -0.02 -0.10 -27.84 416 Euro/Dollar 1.3520 Dollar/Yen 97.49 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)