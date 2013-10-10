FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 10, 2013 / 3:14 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar climbs off 8-mth lows, hurting gold's appeal
    * Obama meets lawmakers to resolve budget impasse
    * Physical buying weak at current price levels

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold was barely holding above
$1,300 an ounce on Thursday on signs the Federal Reserve may
trim its stimulus measures this year and as the dollar rebounded
after President Barack Obama began meetings with lawmakers to
resolve the U.S. budget crisis.
    Safe-haven buying, seen in the last few sessions as a result
of the U.S. government shutdown, evaporated as the dollar
climbed off eight-month lows, also helped by the nomination of
Janet Yellen as the next Fed chief.  
 
    Physical buying failed to pick up despite the lower prices,
raising questions about what could support gold prices after the
U.S. budget impasse is resolved. 
    "The fact that gold is not going up even with the shutdown
is a bad sign," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard
Bank in Tokyo. "The mood in the market is bearish."
    "Even at this $1,300 level we don't see much physical
buying. It doesn't look too good for gold."
    Spot gold had fallen 0.05 percent to $1,306.00 an
ounce by 0625 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session
before. Platinum gained nearly 1 percent as South African
mine strikes threatened to hurt supply.
    Gold has fallen about 22 percent this year on fears the Fed
would start cutting back its $85 billion bond purchases as the
U.S. labour and housing markets showed some growth. The central
bank stunned markets last month when it decided not to taper.
    However, minutes from the September policy meeting released
on Wednesday showed that the Fed's decision last month was a
"relatively close call" for policymakers and there was still
broad support to trim bond-buying this year. 
    The U.S. shutdown and concerns over the debt ceiling
deadline should have typically pushed up prices, but gold is
still trading below pre-shutdown levels of about $1,340.
    "How the U.S. dollar moves in the near term may provide
direction for gold," HSBC analysts said in a note. "It is
possible that investors move into Treasuries as a safe haven
despite the possibility of U.S. default. This could reduce
yields and bolster the dollar but detract from gold."

  Precious metals prices 0625 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1306.00   -0.59   -0.05    -22.01
  Spot Silver        21.86   -0.01   -0.05    -27.81
  Spot Platinum    1382.99   10.19   +0.74     -9.90
  Spot Palladium    701.47    0.97   +0.14      1.37
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1306.10   -1.10   -0.08    -22.06        15891
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.94    0.04   +0.20    -27.62         3943
  Euro/Dollar       1.3496
  Dollar/Yen         97.74
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.