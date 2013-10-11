PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly loss on stronger dollar, U.S. budget stand-off

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold was heading for a second straight weekly decline on Friday as its safe-haven appeal dimmed and the dollar rebounded on signs that U.S. Congress was taking steps towards resolving the budget impasse. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.08 percent to $1,286.66 an ounce by 0019 GMT after dropping for three straight sessions. The metal was headed for a 2 percent weekly loss - its sixth decline in seven weeks. * Republicans in the House of Representatives offered a plan on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default, signaling new willingness to end a standoff that has shuttered large parts of the government and thrown America's future creditworthiness into question. * The Federal Reserve is less likely to reduce its bond-buying program this month given the U.S. government shutdown and resulting lack of economic data, as well as the ongoing debate over the debt ceiling, a top central bank policymaker said. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid touched a six-month high last week as a computer-related backlog of claims was processed and a partial U.S. government shutdown began to hit some non-federal workers. * The International Monetary Fund said it had received approval from its member nations to transfer profits from gold sales to a fund to help low-income nations, freeing up about $1.9 billion a year in available aid. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2 percent, or 1.80 tonnes, to 896.38 tonnes on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar climbed to a two-week high against major currencies on Thursday on rising optimism Washington lawmakers might reach a deal to avert a U.S. default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Current account 1200 India Industrial output 1355 University of Michigan consumer sentiment Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1286.66 1.09 +0.08 -23.16 Spot Silver 21.70 0.08 +0.37 -28.34 Spot Platinum 1382.99 2.99 +0.22 -9.90 Spot Palladium 705.72 -0.28 -0.04 1.98 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1287.00 -9.90 -0.76 -23.20 5628 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.73 -0.17 -0.76 -28.30 794 Euro/Dollar 1.3520 Dollar/Yen 98.35 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)