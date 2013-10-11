FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly loss on stronger dlr, US budget stand-off
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 11, 2013 / 3:52 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly loss on stronger dlr, US budget stand-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold on track for 1.5-percent weekly decline
    * Obama, Republicans aim to end budget crisis after meetings
    * Dollar near 2-wk highs, Asian stocks jump to 3-wk peak

 (Adds dollar move, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold snapped a three-day
losing streak on Friday, but was still heading for a weekly
decline as its safe-haven appeal dimmed and the dollar rebounded
on signs the U.S. government was taking steps towards resolving
its budget impasse. 
    Gold has been trading in a tight range since the U.S.
shutdown began last week, with investors believing worries over
raising the debt ceiling would be only short-lived.
 
    Soft physical demand, lack of economic data and outflows
from gold backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also dragged
on prices. 
    "The market has lost some support as the U.S. looks closer
to a bipartisan deal," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at
ANZ. "ETF selling has resumed, indicating that sentiment is
worsening," he added.
    "The only support in the market right now is China, and that
is a little bit stronger today with the move below $1,300."
    Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,290.24 an ounce
by 0627 GMT, after dropping for three straight sessions. The
metal was headed for a 1.5 percent weekly drop and its sixth
decline in seven weeks, bringing the year's losses to 23
percent.
    The dollar edged up in Asian trading on Friday, holding just
below two-week highs against major currencies. 
    Some traders said gold prices could stay below $1,300 an
ounce due to a lack of strong fundamentals. But short-covering
and a pick up in physical buying could boost prices in the near
term.
    "There are signs of a short-covering technical rebound after
prices touched a one and a half week low of $1,282," said
Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu.
    Liu said gold prices could fall below June lows of $1,180.71
in the next few months.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.2 percent, or 1.80
tonnes, to 896.38 tonnes on Thursday. That marked a fresh
four-year low. 
    The ETF, seen as the best measure of gold investor sentiment
due to the amount of bullion it holds, has seen outflows of
about 400 tonnes this year.
    
  Precious metals prices 0627 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1290.24    4.67   +0.36    -22.95
  Spot Silver        21.55   -0.07   -0.32    -28.83
  Spot Platinum    1384.49    4.49   +0.33     -9.81
  Spot Palladium    706.22    0.22   +0.03      2.05
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1290.60   -6.30   -0.49    -22.99        21536
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.62   -0.28   -1.28    -28.68         6119
  Euro/Dollar       1.3537
  Dollar/Yen         98.39
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.