PRECIOUS-Gold extends drop as U.S. jobs data spurs taper fears
#Gold Market Report
November 11, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends drop as U.S. jobs data spurs taper fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday to trade
near three-week lows after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs
report reignited fears the Federal Reserve could begin scaling
back its support for the economy soon. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,286.19 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It lost 1.7 percent on Friday - the metal's biggest
one-day drop in more than a month.
    * Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed employers added
204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, well above
estimates of 125,000, showing resilience of the economy despite
a partial government shutdown. 
    * Investors are watching key data on the U.S. economy to
gauge when the Fed could begin tapering its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases. They fear that strong data would prompt the U.S.
central bank to cut back purchases before the end of the year.
    * Barrick Gold Corp signaled on Friday that founder
and Chairman Peter Munk will likely leave the board at next
year's annual meeting, a move that sources say is intended to
persuade reluctant investors to buy into the miner's $3 billion
equity offering. 
    * About 2,300 South African mineworkers staged an
underground sit-in at Anglo American Platinum's Dishaba
mine, saying they will not leave until a suspended union leader
is reinstated, the company said on Sunday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers broadly cut bullish bets in
futures and options of U.S. gold, silver and copper in the week
to Nov. 5, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Monday, while Asian shares edged
away from a four-week low. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Economy watchers survey 
    0900 Italy Industrial output 
    
 Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
 Spot Gold        1286.19   -2.41   -0.19    -23.19
 Spot Silver        21.35   -0.11   -0.51    -29.49
 Spot Platinum    1438.50    0.00   +0.00     -6.29
 Spot Palladium    754.47   -1.50   -0.20      9.03
 COMEX GOLD DEC3  1286.20    1.60   +0.12    -23.25         2214
 COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.40    0.08   +0.37    -29.40          546
 Euro/Dollar       1.3357
 Dollar/Yen         99.13
 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
