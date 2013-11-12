FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 12, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck below $1,300 on
Tuesday, trading near a 3-1/2 week trough as investors fret over
the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and
as physical demand was not strong enough to provide a floor to
prices. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ease 0.1 percent to $1,281.56 an ounce by
0026 GMT. It has been trading below $1,300 since Friday and has
fallen about 3 percent in the last four sessions.    
    * Prices have been under pressure since last Thursday as
strong data on U.S. economic and jobs growth increased fears of
an early end to the Fed's stimulus measures.
    * Gold's drop below $1,300 has failed to attract demand in
Asia as buyers waiting on the sidelines expect prices to weaken
further.
    * A special Romanian parliamentary commission overwhelmingly
rejected a draft bill that would allow Canada's Gabriel
Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold
mine in the Carpathian mountains. 
    * Global banker BNP Paribas lowered its 2014 gold price
forecast to $1,095 an ounce from $1,155, citing a recovery in
the U.S. economy and lackluster demand. 
    * Zimbabwe may halt exports of raw platinum to South Africa
to force mining companies to build a refinery in the country as
a two-year deadline has expired, state media quoted President
Robert Mugabe as saying. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors
turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party
policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next
decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came
to a halt. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 
    1200 India Industrial output 
    1230 U.S. NFIB small business confidence 
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index 
    1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    1500 U.S. Employment trend index 

 Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
 Spot Gold        1281.56   -1.26   -0.10    -23.47
 Spot Silver        21.30   -0.02   -0.09    -29.66
 Spot Platinum    1428.99    0.75   +0.05     -6.91
 Spot Palladium    751.12   -0.32   -0.04      8.54
 COMEX GOLD DEC3  1281.20    0.10   +0.01    -23.55          654
 COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.32    0.04   +0.18    -29.65          188
 Euro/Dollar       1.3401
 Dollar/Yen         99.17
 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.