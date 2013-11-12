PRECIOUS-Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus

* Gold down for 4th day, hits fresh 3-1/2 week low * Physical demand in Asia remains subdued - dealers * Technicals point to further weakness (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold hit a fresh 3-1/2 week trough below $1,300 on Tuesday as investors fretted over the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering, while physical demand was not strong enough to put a floor under prices. The metal fell for a fourth straight session, notching up losses of nearly 3 percent over the period, as data on strong U.S. economic and jobs growth increased fears of an early end to the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases. Despite the recent data, many analysts expect the Fed to stick with its stimulus measures for now as the U.S. fiscal outlook remains uncertain with the government set to face another deadline to avoid a debt default early next year. "We think the markets have overreacted to the recent news coming from the United States," said Alexis Garatti, an economist at Haitong International Research in Hong Kong. "We could see markets revise their expectations in the coming days," said Garatti, adding that gold prices could recover in the short term if the tapering gets delayed. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,279.8 an ounce by 0720 GMT. It hit $1,276.24 earlier - its lowest since Oct. 17. Silver fell 1 percent to a four-week low of $21.02. Gold has fallen nearly a quarter this year on expectations that the Fed would cut back on its bond purchases this year, so any delay could provide a boost to prices. However, gains could be kept in check by weakness in technical charts and physical demand. Gold's drop below $1,300 on Friday has failed to attract buyers in Asia as customers expect prices to weaken further. Dealers say buyers would come in as prices fall towards $1,200. Physical demand typically does not boost or weaken global prices but sets a floor during a price drop as lower prices increases the metal's appeal. "Price action is likely to remain heavy, with little sign yet of a boost in physical demand," ANZ analysts said in a note. "On the downside, the market will be eyeing a break of the $1,277 level, which could open up a test of further retracement down to $1,250," ANZ said. Upside resistance was at $1,290, ANZ said. BNP Paribas on Monday raised its year-end gold price outlook to $1,415 an ounce but lowered its 2014 forecast to $1,095. PRECIOUS METALS PRICES 0720 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1279.8 -3.02 -0.24 -23.57 Spot Silver 21.15 -0.17 -0.8 -30.15 Spot Platinum 1432.75 4.51 0.32 -6.66 Spot Palladium 747.72 -3.72 -0.5 8.05 Comex gold Dec3 1279.2 -1.9 -0.15 -23.67 Comex silver Dec3 21.145 -0.137 -0.64 -30.24 Euro 1.3387 DXY 81.256 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)