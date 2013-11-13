PRECIOUS-Gold comes off from 4-week low, but US stimulus fears remain

* Gold up slightly but traders see further drop * Fed official doesn't rule out December tapering * Lack of physical demand could weaken prices (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday after hitting a four-week trough in the previous session, although prices seemed poised to test further lows as fresh uncertainty over the fate of U.S. stimulus measures dented bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The Federal Reserve should keep monetary policy ultra-easy given the economy's tepid growth and an uncertain outlook for jobs growth, two senior officials said on Tuesday. However, one of them said he would not rule out tapering in December. Gold has already lost nearly a quarter of its value this year amid speculation the U.S. central bank will start rolling back its $85-billion monthly bond purchases soon. Improving economic data - such as the strong U.S. nonfarm payroll report last week - has reinforced fears the Fed could soon begin tapering the purchases. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,272.50 an ounce by 0710 GMT, snapping a four-day losing streak. It fell as much as 1.7 percent on Tuesday to $1,260.89, its lowest since Oct. 15. "The sharp drop over the last few days is mostly a reaction to the jobs data last week. Before the report, markets were expecting a tapering only next year but after the data everyone started thinking it could be in December," one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader said. "If the tapering is going to be in December, prices are going to be much lower than current levels." Silver was up 0.3 percent after dropping 3 percent in the previous session to a four-week low. Charts point to a further drop in gold prices, while weak physical demand also indicates that prices could fall more. "The U.S. dollar is stronger and stock markets are quite steady. If physical demand doesn't pick up, then gold prices will go lower," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. Dealers said physical demand had failed to pick up due to weaker regional currencies in Asia. Spot gold is expected to fall further into a support zone of $1,249-$1,251.66 per ounce, and a break below $1,249 will open the way towards $1,223, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. PRICES AT 0710 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1272.5 4.89 0.39 -24.01 Spot silver 20.76 0.06 0.29 -31.44 Spot platinum 1431.49 1.74 0.12 -6.74 Spot palladium 737 -0.47 -0.06 6.5 Comex gold Dec3 1271.9 0.7 0.06 -24.1 Comex silver Dec3 20.755 -0.02 -0.11 -31.52 Euro 1.3437 DXY 81.13 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)