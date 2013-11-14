FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as Yellen calms stimulus tapering fears
November 14, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as Yellen calms stimulus tapering fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains into a
second session on Thursday after Janet Yellen, likely the next
chair of the Federal Reserve, indicated the U.S. central bank
would continue to support the economy through its stimulus
measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,285.00 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after snapping a four-day losing streak on
Wednesday by gaining nearly 1 percent. Other precious metals
also climbed.
    * Prices had fallen sharply since last Thursday after strong
U.S. GDP and jobs growth data raised fears that the Fed could
begin tapering its stimulus in December.
    * U.S. gold advanced as much as 1.4 percent,
tracking spot gold's gains.
    * Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Fed,
said the economy and the labour market were performing "far
short" of their potential, while price pressures remained muted.
That bolstered expectations the central bank would continue to
buy back bonds at an $85-billion monthly pace. 
    * The stimulus measures have been a key support for gold
prices in recent years as they burnish the metal's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
    * Kinross Gold Corp said on Wednesday it would make
further cuts to its employee numbers and capital spending as the
Toronto-based gold miner reported a steep drop in third-quarter
earnings hurt by weaker gold prices. 
    * South Africa's AMCU union has lowered its wage demands at
Impala Platinum, bringing it closer to resolving weeks
of deadlock that had been threatening a strike at the world's
No.2 platinum producer. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was under pressure after  Yellens's dovish
comments, while U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0630 France preliminary Q3 GDP 
    0700 Germany preliminary Q3 GDP 
    0900 Italy preliminary Q3 GDP 
    1000 Euro zone preliminary Q3 GDP 
    1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. International trade 
    1500 U.S. Senate banking committee holds hearing on 
nomination of Janet Yellen for Fed chair

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT 
 Metal                Last     Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                               
 Spot gold               1285     6.39       0.5         -23.26
 Spot silver            20.72     0.14      0.68         -31.57
 Spot platinum         1434.9     4.16      0.29          -6.52
 Spot palladium        732.72     2.75      0.38           5.88
 Comex gold Dec3       1284.7     16.3      1.29         -23.34
 Comex silver Dec3       20.7    0.258      1.26         -31.71
 Euro                  1.3487                                  
 DXY                   80.774                                  
                                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
