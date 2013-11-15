PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on US stimulus outlook, trims weekly loss

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold held gains from the previous two sessions on Friday after assurances from the likely new Federal Reserve chief that the bank would continue its easy monetary policy for a while. The outlook for the Fed's bullion-friendly bond purchases helped gold recover from a four-week low hit earlier this week and tempered a third straight weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,286.73 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent the session before. * Earlier this week, gold hit a three-week low of $1,260.89. It is down 0.1 percent for the week. * Yellen said on Thursday she would press forward with the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could sustain job creation. * Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen robustly defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter after slashing its stake by more than half in the second quarter. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets should find reassurance in the prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus on Friday, while the yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1330 U.S. Import/export prices 1415 U.S. Industrial output PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1286.73 -0.28 -0.02 -23.16 Spot silver 20.74 0 0 -31.51 Spot platinum 1447.25 4.01 0.28 -5.72 Spot palladium 736.22 0 0 6.39 Comex gold Dec3 1286.3 0 0 -23.24 Comex silver Dec3 20.735 0.013 0.06 -31.59 Euro 1.3453 DXY 81.017 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)