PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on US stimulus outlook, trims weekly loss
#Gold Market Report
November 15, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on US stimulus outlook, trims weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold held gains from the
previous two sessions on Friday after assurances from the likely
new Federal Reserve chief that the bank would continue its easy
monetary policy for a while. 
    The outlook for the Fed's bullion-friendly bond purchases
helped gold recover from a four-week low hit earlier this week
and tempered a third straight weekly decline.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,286.73 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent the session before.
    * Earlier this week, gold hit a three-week low of $1,260.89.
It is down 0.1 percent for the week.
    * Yellen said on Thursday she would press forward with the
central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were
confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could
sustain job creation. 
    * Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen robustly defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead
the U.S. central bank.
    * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, in the third quarter after slashing its stake by more than
half in the second quarter. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets should find reassurance in the
prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus on Friday, while the
yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 
    1330 U.S. Import/export prices 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal               Last         Change   Pct chg   YTD pct
                                                     chg
                                                               
 Spot gold               1286.73    -0.28     -0.02      -23.16
 Spot silver               20.74        0         0      -31.51
 Spot platinum           1447.25     4.01      0.28       -5.72
 Spot palladium           736.22        0         0        6.39
 Comex gold Dec3          1286.3        0         0      -23.24
 Comex silver Dec3        20.735    0.013      0.06      -31.59
 Euro                     1.3453                               
 DXY                      81.017                               
                                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
