November 18, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally, but US stimulus hopes check losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold snapped a three-day
winning streak on Monday but prices continued to hold near the
$1,300 level amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to
its easy monetary policy, burnishing the metal's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,287.55 an ounce
by 0027 GMT. Prices rose nearly 2 percent in the past three
sessions, underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead
the U.S. Fed, Janet Yellen, would continue the bank's $85
billion monthly bond purchases in that role.
    * Hedge funds and other speculators pulled money out of gold
for a third straight week to reduce bullish bets they had staked
on U.S. commodities. The size of the reductions was the largest
in such a period since March, data issued on Friday showed.
 
    * Canadian gold miners Goldcorp and Barrick Gold
 are looking to sell their jointly owned Marigold mine
in Nevada, according to sources familiar with the situation.
 
    * South African platinum producer Northam Platinum 
said talks on Friday had failed to break a deadlock over wages
with the National Union of Mineworkers, leaving no immediate end
in sight to a strike which started almost two weeks ago.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets were consolidating recent gains on
Monday, with investors encouraged both by the prospect of
extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform
in China. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Housing prices 
    0900 Euro zone Current account 
    1000 Euro zone Trade data 
    1400 U.S. Net capital flows 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing index 

    PRICES AT 0027 GMT   
 Metal                Last      Change   Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                             
 Spot gold             1287.55    -2.11    -0.16       -23.11
 Spot silver             20.74    -0.02     -0.1       -31.51
 Spot platinum         1433.99     -3.5    -0.24        -6.58
 Spot palladium         726.43    -3.87    -0.53         4.98
 Comex gold Dec3        1287.2     -0.2    -0.02       -23.19
 Comex silver Dec3       20.76     0.03     0.16       -31.51
 Euro                   1.3481                               
 DXY                    80.878                               
                                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

