#Gold Market Report
November 19, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus worries weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold struggled on Tuesday to
shake sharp losses from the previous session, hurt by stronger
equities and fresh uncertainty over the outlook for U.S.
stimulus.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,274.21 an ounce at 0022
GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday. 
    * Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the
policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on
Monday, adding weight to the notion that the central bank is
getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset
purchases. 
    * Gold was boosted last week after Janet Yellen, the likely
new Fed chair, indicated she would continue the central bank's
ultra-easy monetary policy. The Fed's $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to
864.51 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF}
    * Most gold traders in India struggled to get supplies
despite paying high premiums in the middle of the wedding
season. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares hit a two-week high on Monday boosted by
China's economic reform plans though they eased early on
Tuesday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0200 China foreign direct investment 
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1330 U.S. employment cost index 
    1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT        
 Metal              Last       Change    Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold            1274.21      0.47     0.04          -23.91
 Spot silver            20.37     -0.01    -0.05          -32.73
 Spot platinum        1407.74     -0.26    -0.02           -8.29
 Spot palladium        711.23     -3.49    -0.49            2.78
 Comex gold Dec3       1273.8       1.5     0.12          -23.99
 Comex silver Dec3      20.38      0.02     0.11          -32.76
 Euro                  1.3501                                   
 DXY                   80.744                                   
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
