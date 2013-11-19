FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus outlook weighs
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus outlook weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold flat after 1.2 percent drop on Monday
    * Fed officials point to improving U.S. economy
    * Physical demand, charts hint at further price weakness

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold was unable to recover on
Tuesday from sharp losses incurred the previous day, with
investors filled with uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve would begin to taper its monetary stimulus, while
physical demand for the metal remained weak.
    Gold was boosted last week after Janet Yellen, the Federal
Reserve's chief in waiting, indicated she would continue the
U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy. The Fed's $85
billion in monthly bond purchases burnish gold's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
    However, on Monday, two top Fed officials from opposite
sides of the policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S.
economy, adding weight to the notion that the bank is getting
close to reducing the pace of its bond buying. 
    "Markets are just reacting to those stimulus comments
because there has been no other significant data and physical
demand is failing to provide a floor," said one Hong Kong-based
trader.
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,274.96 an ounce at
0739 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday.
    Asian shares edged to a two-week high denting the metal's
safe-haven appeal. 
    Silver also declined for a second session, hitting a
fresh three-month low on Tuesday as some Chinese speculators
liquidated holdings.
    Chart analysts said gold prices looked set to drop even
more.
    "Support is at the recent low of $1,261, followed by the
$1,251 low from Oct. 15th," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a
note, adding that a breach of the mid-October low would see the
metal dropping further to June lows of $1,180.
    Investor sentiment continued to remain bearish amid stronger
stock markets. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2
tonnes to 864.51 tonnes on Monday - the fund's lowest since
February 2009. 
    Physical demand, which usually tends to provide a floor for
prices at lower levels, failed to emerge in a robust manner even
after Monday's price drop.
    Demand has lately failed to pick up even below the $1,300
level as consumers had bought a lot of bullion when prices fell
earlier in the year.
    Dealers said prices now have to drop below $1,200 to see a
sharp jump in demand.
    
    PRICES AT 0739 GMT 
 Metal               Last      Change   Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold            1274.96     1.22      0.1           -23.86
 Spot silver            20.31    -0.07    -0.34           -32.93
 Spot platinum        1406.24    -1.76    -0.12            -8.39
 Spot palladium        713.47    -1.25    -0.17              3.1
 Comex gold Dec3       1274.5      2.2     0.17           -23.95
 Comex silver Dec3      20.33    -0.02    -0.13           -32.93
 Euro                  1.3512                                   
 DXY                   80.698                                   
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Simon Cameron-Moore and Sunil Nair)

