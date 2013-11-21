FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus outlook
#Gold Market Report
November 21, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near
four-month lows on Thursday after dropping the most in seven
weeks in the previous session, hurt by fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve could start trimming its commodity-friendly stimulus in
the next few months.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,246.39 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent in the previous
session when it hit a four-month low of $1,240.69. Silver 
also inched higher after declines in the previous session. 
    * U.S. gold fell 1 percent on Thursday, tracking
spot gold's losses. 
    * Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting showed that
officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S.
central bank's $85 billion in monthly asset purchases at one of
its next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic
growth. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to
860.31 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * China, set to pass India this year as the world's top gold
consumer, has imported nearly a fifth more bullion than data
from its traditional conduit Hong Kong shows as it brings in the
metal via other routes. 
    * Output from the world's gold mines is set to hit record
highs this year, disappointing bulls who are impatiently waiting
for production cuts following this year's 24 percent plunge in
prices. 
    * The Swiss government is urging voters to reject a popular
initiative to ban the Swiss National Bank from selling any of
its gold reserves, a step the cabinet said would hinder the
bank's ability to shape monetary policy. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on
Thursday, while the euro was pressured by speculation of more
easing by the European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 
    0828 Germany flash manufacturing PMI 
    0858 Euro zone flash manufacturing PMI 
    1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. producer prices 
    1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 
    1500 U.S. Philly Fed business activity 
    1500 U.S. Senate committee votes on Janet Yellen's 
nomination as Fed chair

    PRICES AT 0019 GMT
 Metal               Last         Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                 
 Spot gold               1246.39       3.8      0.31       -25.57
 Spot silver               19.88      0.09      0.45       -34.35
 Spot platinum           1390.24         1      0.07        -9.43
 Spot palladium           709.97         1      0.14          2.6
 Comex gold Dec3          1246.1     -11.9     -0.95       -25.64
 Comex silver Dec3         19.90     -0.15     -0.76       -34.33
 Euro                     1.3434                                 
 DXY                      81.058                                 
                                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

