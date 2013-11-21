PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus outlook

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near four-month lows on Thursday after dropping the most in seven weeks in the previous session, hurt by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could start trimming its commodity-friendly stimulus in the next few months. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,246.39 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent in the previous session when it hit a four-month low of $1,240.69. Silver also inched higher after declines in the previous session. * U.S. gold fell 1 percent on Thursday, tracking spot gold's losses. * Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting showed that officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly asset purchases at one of its next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to 860.31 tonnes on Wednesday. * China, set to pass India this year as the world's top gold consumer, has imported nearly a fifth more bullion than data from its traditional conduit Hong Kong shows as it brings in the metal via other routes. * Output from the world's gold mines is set to hit record highs this year, disappointing bulls who are impatiently waiting for production cuts following this year's 24 percent plunge in prices. * The Swiss government is urging voters to reject a popular initiative to ban the Swiss National Bank from selling any of its gold reserves, a step the cabinet said would hinder the bank's ability to shape monetary policy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on Thursday, while the euro was pressured by speculation of more easing by the European Central Bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 0828 Germany flash manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone flash manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. producer prices 1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business activity 1500 U.S. Senate committee votes on Janet Yellen's nomination as Fed chair PRICES AT 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1246.39 3.8 0.31 -25.57 Spot silver 19.88 0.09 0.45 -34.35 Spot platinum 1390.24 1 0.07 -9.43 Spot palladium 709.97 1 0.14 2.6 Comex gold Dec3 1246.1 -11.9 -0.95 -25.64 Comex silver Dec3 19.90 -0.15 -0.76 -34.33 Euro 1.3434 DXY 81.058 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)