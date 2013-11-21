FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as bargain hunting offsets Fed taper concern
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as bargain hunting offsets Fed taper concern

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold up after falling to four-month low earlier in session
    * US weekly jobless claims fall, factory activity up
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Thursday, rebounding from a four-month low set earlier in the
session on renewed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
soon be able to start scaling back its monetary stimulus.
    Bullion had tumbled 2.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
daily loss in seven weeks, after minutes of the Fed's October
meeting showed central bankers could start tapering the $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few
meetings.
    "The argument for holding gold in a bullish economic
environment continues to lose water, even if that level of
growth remains modest," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
    Spot gold fell to its lowest level since July 9 at
$1,236.29 an ounce. It was last trading up 0.1 percent to
$1,243.76 an ounce by 1:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT).  
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$14.40 to $1,243.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 65
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    "There is some re-pricing due to the new expectation
regarding the view on tapering especially after the Fed minutes
yesterday and today's fairly good economic data," Credit Suisse
commodity analyst Karim Cherif said.
    The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity
hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some
strength in the economy. 
    St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Thursday the U.S. central bank's accommodative bond buying must
continue for now, despite the possible future inflation risks,
in part because there are no signs of price rises so far.
 
    Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.70 tonnes to a
four-and-a-half-year low of 860.31 tonnes on Wednesday.
 
    Physical demand in Asia picked up due to the lower prices,
but dealers were doubtful the demand would last as consumers may
be waiting for the market to go even lower. 
    Silver rose 0.7 percent at $19.92 an ounce, having
touched its lowest since mid-August on Wednesday.
    Platinum inched up 50 cents to $1,389.74 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.5 percent to $712.72 an ounce.
    Data from the Swiss customs office showed Switzerland's
palladium imports rose to a five-month high in October, after
those from Germany climbed to their highest in 3-1/2 years.
 
 1:48 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1243.60 -14.40  -1.1  1235.80 1250.00  175,879
 US Silver DEC  19.934 -0.124  -0.6   19.705  20.045   55,227
 US Plat JAN   1391.70  -7.90  -0.6  1390.40 1402.00    7,483
 US Pall DEC    713.25  -0.60  -0.1   711.30  720.00    8,758
                                                              
 Gold          1243.76   1.17   0.1  1237.38 1249.61         
 Silver         19.920  0.130   0.7   19.750  20.040
 Platinum      1389.74   0.50   0.0  1393.50 1400.50
 Palladium      712.72   3.75   0.5   714.50  717.25
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        239,451   144,816   155,280     21.05    0.99
 US Silver       83,318    48,365    54,118     28.34    1.36
 US Platinum      7,739     9,465    12,987     18.11   -1.02
 US Palladium    14,816     6,870     5,788      22.4   -0.72

