PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as bargain hunting offsets Fed taper concern

* Gold up after falling to four-month low earlier in session * US weekly jobless claims fall, factory activity up * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from a four-month low set earlier in the session on renewed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon be able to start scaling back its monetary stimulus. Bullion had tumbled 2.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily loss in seven weeks, after minutes of the Fed's October meeting showed central bankers could start tapering the $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few meetings. "The argument for holding gold in a bullish economic environment continues to lose water, even if that level of growth remains modest," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. Spot gold fell to its lowest level since July 9 at $1,236.29 an ounce. It was last trading up 0.1 percent to $1,243.76 an ounce by 1:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $14.40 to $1,243.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 65 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. "There is some re-pricing due to the new expectation regarding the view on tapering especially after the Fed minutes yesterday and today's fairly good economic data," Credit Suisse commodity analyst Karim Cherif said. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some strength in the economy. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank's accommodative bond buying must continue for now, despite the possible future inflation risks, in part because there are no signs of price rises so far. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.70 tonnes to a four-and-a-half-year low of 860.31 tonnes on Wednesday. Physical demand in Asia picked up due to the lower prices, but dealers were doubtful the demand would last as consumers may be waiting for the market to go even lower. Silver rose 0.7 percent at $19.92 an ounce, having touched its lowest since mid-August on Wednesday. Platinum inched up 50 cents to $1,389.74 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.5 percent to $712.72 an ounce. Data from the Swiss customs office showed Switzerland's palladium imports rose to a five-month high in October, after those from Germany climbed to their highest in 3-1/2 years. 1:48 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1243.60 -14.40 -1.1 1235.80 1250.00 175,879 US Silver DEC 19.934 -0.124 -0.6 19.705 20.045 55,227 US Plat JAN 1391.70 -7.90 -0.6 1390.40 1402.00 7,483 US Pall DEC 713.25 -0.60 -0.1 711.30 720.00 8,758 Gold 1243.76 1.17 0.1 1237.38 1249.61 Silver 19.920 0.130 0.7 19.750 20.040 Platinum 1389.74 0.50 0.0 1393.50 1400.50 Palladium 712.72 3.75 0.5 714.50 717.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 239,451 144,816 155,280 21.05 0.99 US Silver 83,318 48,365 54,118 28.34 1.36 US Platinum 7,739 9,465 12,987 18.11 -1.02 US Palladium 14,816 6,870 5,788 22.4 -0.72