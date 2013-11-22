FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly loss in 2 mths on stimulus fears
November 22, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly loss in 2 mths on stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold was heading for its
sharpest weekly drop in more than two months as strong U.S.
economic data and a possible early rollback of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures sent the metal to its lowest since
early July. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0016
GMT, after hitting a fresh four and a half month low of
$1,236.29 in the previous session.
    * Gold and silver were both on track for a near
4-percent weekly drop. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity
hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some
strength in the economy. 
    * Earlier this week, minutes of the Fed's October meeting
showed central bankers could start tapering the $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few meetings.
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.6 tonnes to 856.71
tonnes on Thursday - their lowest since early 2009. 
    * A gas explosion has killed as many as 25 people in a gold
mine in Africa's Guinea, a resident and a police source said on
Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro
early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in
both Germany and the United States underpinned the single
currency and the U.S. dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany detailed Q3 GDP 
    0900 Germany IFO business survey 
    1600 U.S. Kansas Fed manufacturing survey 

    PRICES AT 0016 GMT
 Metal              Last        Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                 
 Spot gold             1242.71     0.36      0.03          -25.79
 Spot silver             19.94     0.02       0.1          -34.15
 Spot platinum          1387.4      2.5      0.18           -9.62
 Spot palladium         710.72    -0.25     -0.04            2.71
 Comex gold Dec3        1242.1     -1.5     -0.12          -25.88
 Comex silver Dec3      19.965    0.031      0.16          -34.13
 Euro                   1.3473                                   
 DXY                    81.012                                   
                                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
