FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold posts biggest weekly loss in two months on Fed uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts biggest weekly loss in two months on Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold down 3.7 percent for the week, silver down 4.5
percent
    * SPDR holdings fall again, to lowest since early 2009
    * Germany sells 3.4 tonnes of gold for coin minting
    * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold ended little
changed on Friday but the metal posted its sharpest weekly drop
in more than two months as strong U.S. economic data raised
uncertainty over the timing of a slowdown in stimulus measures.
    Bullion investors remained cautious. On Wednesday, gold
tumbled 2.5 percent after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
October meeting showed U.S. central bankers could start scaling
back monetary stimulus at one of their next few meetings.
    Disappointing physical demand from Asia and continued
outflow in gold exchange-traded fund also pressured bullion
prices.
    "Investors are in a wait-and-see mode with no urgency to buy
gold. The import restrictions imposed by India also curb demand
when seasonal buying is the strongest there," said Rohit Savant,
senior commodity analyst at CPM Group.
    Eligible gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange warehouses
have risen to a seven-month high, a sign physical demand has
weakened after the pent-up buying seen following April's
historic price drop, Comex exchange data showed. 
    Asian dealers said there was a small pick-up in demand but
they were doubtful that would last as consumers may be waiting
for the market to go even lower. 
    Spot gold inched up 31 cents to $1,242.66 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT). The metal hit a fresh 4-1/2-month low
of $1,236.29 in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 50
cents at $1,244.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Gold notched a 3.7 percent weekly drop, while silver also
posted its biggest losses since mid-September, down 4.5 percent.
    "The gold price drop seen earlier this week has weakened the
technical picture and the next important level to watch is
obviously $1,200," said Bernard Dahdah, precious metals analyst
at Natixis.
    
    GERMANY SELLS GOLD, ETF HOLDINGS DOWN
    Data from the International Monetary Fund on Friday showed
that Germany cut its bullion holdings for the second time in
five months in October. The Bundesbank said it sold 3.421 tonnes
of gold for federal coin minting. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.6 tonnes to their
lowest since early 2009 at 856.71 tonnes on Thursday. Outflows
have totalled 450 tonnes this year. 
    Silver dropped 0.5 percent to $19.82 an ounce.
    Platinum was down 0.2 percent to $1,381.99 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $713.15 an ounce.
    HSBC cut its 2013 platinum price forecast to $1,500 an ounce
from $1,580, saying weaker gold prices and a shift of investment
into equities had hurt platinum this year. 
 3:07 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1244.10   0.50   0.0  1240.30 1248.30  119,694
 US Silver DEC  19.862 -0.072  -0.4   19.815  20.045   40,097
 US Plat JAN   1382.70  -9.00  -0.6  1381.10 1398.30    6,704
 US Pall DEC    714.05   0.80   0.1   712.50  725.00    5,684
                                                               
 Gold          1242.66   0.31   0.0  1241.78 1248.71         
 Silver         19.820 -0.100  -0.5   19.860  20.050
 Platinum      1381.99  -2.91  -0.2  1384.50 1396.50
 Palladium      713.75   2.78   0.4   714.50  722.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        170,906   153,898   158,890     19.87   -0.60
 US Silver       64,162    51,410    54,387     26.27   -2.07
 US Platinum      6,967     9,465    12,987     17.98   -0.13
 US Palladium     9,038     7,538     5,829     19.76   -2.64

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.