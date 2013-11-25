FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops on US stimulus worries, SPDR outflow
November 25, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on US stimulus worries, SPDR outflow

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged towards a
four-month low on Monday on fears of an early end to U.S.
stimulus measures and as holdings in the biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund fell the most in three weeks. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,239.84 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly loss in two months.
The metal wasn't too far from its four-month low of $1,236.29
hit last week. 
    * Two Federal Reserve officials said on Friday that a debate
over rolling back the bank's bond-buying stimulus was on the
table at the December policy meeting, raising fears that the Fed
could begin tapering from next month. 
    * The Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases have boosted
gold prices in recent years as they increase the metal's
inflation hedge appeal. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 4.50 tonnes to
852.21 tonnes on Friday, their lowest since February 2009. It
was the sharpest drop since Nov. 1. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets in futures
and options of U.S. gold and silver for the week ended Nov. 19,
a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday. 
    * Eligible gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange
warehouses have risen to a seven-month high, a sign that
physical demand has weakened. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen started the new week at four-year lows versus the
euro and a four-month trough on the dollar, while oil prices
fell sharply after Iran and six world powers sealed a deal
curbing its nuclear programme.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Business climate 
    0900 Italy Trade balance 
    1358 U.S. Markit Services PMI 
    1500 U.S. Pending home sales 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index 
   
    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal                Last       Change  Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold              1239.84   -3.15     -0.25         -25.96
 Spot silver              19.66    -0.2     -1.01         -35.07
 Spot platinum          1376.99   -0.81     -0.06         -10.29
 Spot palladium          713.97    1.61      0.23           3.17
 Comex gold Dec3         1239.7    -4.4     -0.35         -26.02
 Comex silver Dec3        19.68   -0.17     -0.89         -35.05
 Euro                    1.3552                                 
 DXY                     80.682                                 
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
