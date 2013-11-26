FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
November 26, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from four-month low on short-covering

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold held onto the previous
session's gains on Tuesday as short-covering from four-month
lows offset pressure from worries over an early end to U.S.
stimulus measures and mixed economic data.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.66 an ounce by
0017 GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest since early July on
Monday before gaining 0.7 percent from short covering and
options-related buying. 
    * U.S. gold futures gained about 1 percent, tracking
spot gold's gains.
    * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes hit a
10-month low in October, but a strong rebound in services sector
activity early this month suggested some resilience in the
economy as the year winds down. 
    * The mixed data adds to the uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve will begin rolling back its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.30 tonnes to
848.91 tonnes on Monday. 
    * India's exports of gold jewellery slipped 7 percent in
October as government restrictions continued to hit imports, and
the trend is likely to continue for the rest of this year.
 
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers vowed to
carry on fighting for higher wages at Northam Platinum 
despite the firm warning that a three-week strike by over 7,000
workers was threatening its survival. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after the previous
session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian
nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies, while Asian
shares got off to a cautious start. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1330 U.S. Housing starts 
    1330 U.S. Building permits 
    1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index 
    1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 
    1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index 

    PRICES AT 0017 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change    Pct chg    YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold           1251.66     -0.55      -0.04         -25.25
 Spot silver            20.2      -0.1      -0.49         -33.29
 Spot platinum       1382.99     -1.25      -0.09           -9.9
 Spot palladium       717.22      -1.5      -0.21           3.64
 Comex gold Dec3      1251.4      10.2       0.82         -25.33
 Comex silver Dec3    20.195     0.313       1.57         -33.37
 Euro                  1.353                                    
 DXY                  80.804                                    
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

