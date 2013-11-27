FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as US housing data stokes stimulus fears
#Gold Market Report
November 27, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as US housing data stokes stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold was trading in a narrow
range below $1,250 an ounce on Wednesday, with strong U.S.
housing data stoking fears the Federal Reserve would soon begin
rolling back stimulus measures that burnish the metal's appeal
as a hedge against inflation 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,244.11 an
ounce by 0012 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous
session. 
    * The metal, which hit a 4-1/2 month low of $1,227.34
earlier this week, is likely to fall further as physical demand
has not picked up strongly enough to support prices.
    * Permits for future U.S. home construction marked a near
5-1/2 year-high in October and prices for single-family homes
notched big gains in September, suggesting a run-up in mortgage
interest rates has not derailed the housing recovery.
 
    * The data releases on Tuesday were the latest signs of
strength in the economy, which could prompt the U.S. central
bank to cut back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
    * Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has started a probe
into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices
by banks, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland website reported
on Tuesday. The report also said that similar investigations
were under way in the United States and Britain. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets got off to a stuttering start on
Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street,
while the dollar was at one-week lows against a basket of major
currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France consumer confidence 
    0900 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    1330 U.S. durable goods orders 
    1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 
    1330 U.S. national activity index 
    1445 U.S. Chicago PMI 

    PRICES AT 0012 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold           1244.11     1.21      0.1             -25.7
 Spot silver           19.88     0.05     0.25            -34.35
 Spot platinum       1374.25     6.15     0.45            -10.47
 Spot palladium       717.25     1.28     0.18              3.65
 Comex gold Dec3      1244.1      2.7     0.22            -25.76
 Comex silver Dec3    19.875    0.027     0.14            -34.43
 Euro                 1.3566                                    
 DXY                                                            
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

