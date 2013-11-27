FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, subdued by Fed tapering risk
#Gold Market Report
November 27, 2013 / 4:28 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, subdued by Fed tapering risk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold steady after near 1 percent drop in previous session
    * US housing data stirs fears of December "tapering"
    * China's imports from Hong Kong highest in 7 months

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range
below $1,250 an ounce on Wednesday as strong U.S. housing data
stoked fears the Federal Reserve would soon begin rolling back
stimulus measures and reduce bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    Permits for future U.S. home construction marked a near
5-1/2-year high in October and prices for single-family homes
notched big gains in September, the latest signs of strength in
the economy, which could prompt the Fed to reduce its monthly
bond purchases of $85 billion soon. 
    Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to
begin tapering only in March, but gold prices are subdued as
some traders see a risk that the Fed could begin tapering in
December. 
    "We still see some upward potential in the short to medium
term as markets adjust tapering expectations," said Alexis
Garatti, an economist at Haitong International Research in Hong
Kong.
    However, technical analysts warned that as long as gold
remains below $1,300 it faces the risk of further declines.
    Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,245.60 an
ounce by 0717 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous
session. 
    If bullion cannot close above a resistance level at $1,260
an ounce in the next few days, prices may fall back, analysts
from Wing Fung Financial Group said in a note.
    The metal has fallen over 25 percent this year as investors
pulled money out of bullion to invest in higher-yielding
equities. 
    
    CHINESE DEMAND
    China's net gold imports from Hong Kong hit the highest in
seven months in October, data released on Wednesday showed, as
banks and retailers stock up to meet demand ahead of the Chinese
New Year in late January. 
    China is set to overtake India as the biggest gold consumer
this year. Rules introduced by India in mid-year curbed demand
for gold, the second largest item on its import bill after oil. 
    The Indian government took the steps in order to take
pressure off the rupee's exchange rate and reduce a worryingly
high current account deficit.
    Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
largest jewellery retailer by market value, posted a 92.3
percent rise in net profit for the six months ended in
September, thanks to strong Chinese demand. 
    
    PRICES AT 0717 GMT    
 Metal               Last       Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold              1245.6      2.7      0.22         -25.62
 Spot silver             19.91     0.08       0.4         -34.25
 Spot platinum          1369.7      1.6      0.12         -10.77
 Spot palladium         717.48     1.51      0.21           3.68
 Comex gold Dec3        1245.3      3.9      0.31         -25.69
 Comex silver Dec3        19.9    0.052      0.26         -34.35
 Euro                   1.3576                                  
 DXY                    80.647                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Joseph Radford, Simon Cameron-Moore and Alan
Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
