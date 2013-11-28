FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after two-day drop, hovers near 4-1/2 month low
November 28, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after two-day drop, hovers near 4-1/2 month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday
after a two-day decline but looked likely to fall back towards a
4-1/2 month low after a strong weekly jobs report stirred fears
of an early end to U.S. stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,237.35 an ounce by
0018 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    * Platinum inched higher after losing more than 1 percent in
each of the previous two sessions. Silver and palladium also
ticked up. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
aid unexpectedly fell last week, for a second straight week of
declines. Initial claims for state jobless benefits fell 10,000
to a seasonally adjusted 316,000, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday. 
    * Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the
Federal Reserve to cut back on its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases that burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 5.70 tonnes to
843.21 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold
reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation,
a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid
chronic product shortages and inflation close to 55 percent.
 
    * China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climbed to their
second-highest on record in October, as the country bought more
than 100 tonnes of gold for a sixth straight month to meet
unprecedented demand.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares held steady early on Thursday, although
Japanese stocks look set to head back towards a 5-1/2 year peak
reached in May after the yen fell sharply on the back of
relatively positive U.S. economic data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices 
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate 
    0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    0900 Italy Business confidence 
    1000 Euro zone Business climate 
    1300 Germany Consumer inflation 

    PRICES AT 0018 GMT    
 Metal                Last         Change    Pct     YTD pct chg
                                             chg     
                                                                 
 Spot gold                1237.35      0.56    0.05        -26.11
 Spot silver                19.64         0       0        -35.14
 Spot platinum            1352.99      2.74     0.2        -11.86
 Spot palladium            715.25      1.75    0.25          3.36
 Comex gold Dec3           1236.8        -1   -0.08         -26.2
 Comex silver Dec3         19.635     0.002    0.01        -35.22
 Euro                      1.3569                                
 DXY                       80.736                                
                                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

