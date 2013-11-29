FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest loss in 5 months on US stimulus fears
November 29, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest loss in 5 months on US stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold was headed for its
biggest monthly drop since June as a recovering U.S. economy
prompted investors to shift money to rallying equities, amid
bets on an end to easy central bank money. 
    Gold has shed 6 percent for the month and has lost more than
a quarter so far this year, which puts it on track to post its
first annual loss in 13 years. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.91 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, when
activity was relatively thin as U.S. financial markets were shut
for the Thanksgiving holiday.
    * Buying from China, set to become the world's biggest
consumer of gold this year, picked up this week as prices
continued to be under pressure. On Thursday, traded volumes of
99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit
their highest in seven weeks. 
    * Russian bank VTB said on Thursday it had begun
to export gold and silver bullion to India to expand its
business in the Asia-Pacific region. 
    * Zimbabwe is willing to let foreign-owned platinum mining
firms own majority shares in their local operations if they
build a refinery in the country, the mines minister said on
Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were steady on Friday, with Japanese stocks
poised for another strong session as the yen languished at a
four-year trough against the euro and six-month low versus the
dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0500 Japan Construction orders 
    0700 Germany Retail sales 
    0745 France Producer prices 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation 
    1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1200 India Q2 GDP 

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT    
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold           1242.91    -0.63    -0.05            -25.78
 Spot silver            19.7     0.01     0.05            -34.94
 Spot platinum       1353.75    -1.65    -0.12            -11.81
 Spot palladium        717.3      1.1     0.15              3.66
 Comex gold Dec3      1242.9      5.1     0.41            -25.83
 Comex silver Dec3    19.685    0.052     0.26            -35.05
 Euro                   1.36                                    
 DXY                  80.587                                    
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
