PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors look to US data for stimulus clues
#Gold Market Report
December 2, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors look to US data for stimulus clues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold dropped on Monday, with
investors jittery ahead of key U.S. data this week that could
provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling
back its monetary stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,247.73 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after posting its biggest monthly loss since
June. 
    * U.S. data including nonfarm payrolls, third quarter GDP
and manufacturing PMI will be released this week, giving more
insight into the strength of the economy.
    * A strong economic recovery could prompt the Fed to begin
cutting back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases soon. The
central bank next meets on Dec. 17-18, when it could decide the
fate of its stimulus.    
    * The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose by 7 percent in October to an average of
19.8 million ounces a day, the London Bullion Market Association
said on Friday. 
    * ANZ cut its precious metal price forecasts for 2014 on
Friday, citing softer-than-expected demand and negative market
sentiment. 
    * Gold trade between Turkey and Iran will resume, albeit at
lower levels than last year, once sanctions on Iran are eased,
Iran's ambassador to Turkey said on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japanese shares could get support from a weaker yen on
Monday, while investors were generally cautious as they waited
for a Chinese manufacturing survey later in the session as well
the key U.S. data this week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0145 China HSBC Final Manufacturing PMI 
    0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 
    0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 
    0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 
    1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 
    1500 U.S. Construction spending 

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT    
 Metal              Last       Change     Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                  
 Spot gold            1247.73      -4.26     -0.34          -25.49
 Spot silver            19.85       -0.1      -0.5          -34.45
 Spot platinum        1363.75       6.55      0.48          -11.16
 Spot palladium        713.76      -4.74     -0.66            3.14
 Comex gold Dec3       1247.6       -2.8     -0.22          -25.55
 Comex silver Dec3     19.895     -0.138     -0.69          -34.36
 Euro                  1.3589                                     
 DXY                   80.644                                     
                                                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
