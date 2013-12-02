FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors look to U.S. data for stimulus clues
December 2, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors look to U.S. data for stimulus clues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. GDP, nonfarm payroll data expected this week
    * Markets fear December tapering on strong economic data
    * Prices could drop to $1,229 -technicals 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold dropped on Monday, with
investors jittery ahead of key U.S. data this week that could
provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling
back its monetary stimulus.
    U.S. data including nonfarm payrolls, third quarter GDP and
manufacturing PMI will be released this week, giving more
insight into the strength of the economy.    
    A strong recovery could prompt the Fed to begin cutting back
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, denting gold's appeal
as a hedge against inflation. The U.S. central bank next meets
on Dec. 17-18, when it could decide the fate of its stimulus.
    "The market is already short and people are being careful
not to go too short before the holiday season," said Yuichi
Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. "I don't
expect much movement (in gold prices) until the new year."
    But the nonfarm payroll report on Friday could prompt some
price action, Ikemizu said.
    Spot gold had fallen 0.5 percent to $1,245.85 an
ounce by 0735 GMT. It ended November trading on Friday down 5.4
percent, its biggest monthly loss since June.
    The metal has lost over a quarter of its value this year due
to record outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds as
investors shifted money to rallying equities.
    Markets seem to have already priced in a possible stimulus
tapering from this month due to strong economic data, with gold
prices trading below $1,300 an ounce for over three weeks. 
    "Repeated failure to surpass $1,260 levels could bring in
more sellers when the price gains," analysts at al bogari
Islamic Gold said in a note. "Technically, a downtrend still
persists in the gold market." 
    Physical demand has picked up at lower price levels but not
to the same extent as earlier this year when a $200-an-ounce
drop in two days prompted record levels of buying. 
    Demand could pick up again sharply if prices fall below
$1,240, said Standard Bank's Ikemizu.
    
    PRICES AT 0735 GMT    
 Metal               Last       Change   Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1245.85    -6.14    -0.49           -25.6
 Spot silver             19.81    -0.14     -0.7          -34.58
 Spot platinum         1363.75     6.55     0.48          -11.16
 Spot palladium          713.5       -5     -0.7            3.11
 Comex gold Dec3        1245.6     -4.8    -0.38          -25.67
 Comex silver Dec3      19.835   -0.198    -0.99          -34.56
 Euro                   1.3603                                  
 DXY                    80.547                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Tom Hogue)

