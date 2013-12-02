FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2.6 pct as strong US data fuels fund sales

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects Comex February futures settlement prices in paragraph
7)
    * Gold posts biggest one-day drop since Oct. 1
    * Euro-priced gold falls to lowest since August 2010
    * Strong trading of Comex Jan. $1,275 calls indicate upside
    * Coming up: US Dec auto sales data

    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices tumbled 2.6
percent on Monday to their lowest since early July, as
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted funds and
speculators to increase bearish bets on bullion, traders said.
    The precious metal's drop marked a sharp contrast to other
asset classes. U.S. equities stayed largely flat and U.S.
Treasuries prices fell 0.5 percent, while the dollar index
climbed 0.3 percent.   
    Bullion's losses widened after data showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in
2-1/2 years, while hiring also accelerated. 
    "A lot of momentum-driven and institutional investors are
piling on gold's decline by short selling it," said Jeffrey
Sica, chief investment officer at Sica Wealth Management with
over $1 billion in client assets.
    Spot gold fell 2.6 percent to $1,219.20 by 3:13 p.m.
EST (1955 GMT), its biggest one-day drop since Oct. 1. 
    The metal ended November down 5.4 percent, its biggest
monthly decline since June and its third consecutive month of
losses.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $28.50 at $1,221.90 an ounce.
    Despite the high turnover, trading volume was about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Albert Ng, a market maker and portfolio manager at Aurum
Options Strategies, said that there was heavier-than-usual
trading of Comex January $1,275 call options, indicating that
some participants were betting on a rebound in December.
    Gold priced in euro terms also fell to its lowest
since August 2010 at 898.91 euros, reflecting a resurgent U.S.
dollar based on an overall improvement in the U.S. economic
outlook.
    
    FED TAPERING FEARS
    Gold investors are now focusing on the next Fed policy
meeting on Dec. 17-18, when it could decide the fate of its
stimulus.
    "The combination of a possible Fed 'tapering' of the asset
purchase program and more moderate physical demand, most
notably from China" could trigger further declines in gold, said
James Steel, analyst at HSBC.
    Among other metals, silver fell 4.2 percent to $19.12
an ounce, having earlier hit a near five-month low of $19.11.
The metal posted an 8.6 percent monthly fall in November, the
biggest monthly decline since June.
    U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver coins in November
fell 27 percent year-on-year, as a sharp drop in silver prices
and worries over the Federal Reserve's trimming its bond-buying
stimulus prompted investors to buy less. 
    Platinum was down 1.5 percent to $1,336.25 an ounce,
and palladium fell 1.4 percent to $708.72 an ounce.
    
 3:13 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1221.90 -28.50  -2.3  1217.10 1251.20  133,756
 US Silver MAR  19.289 -0.744  -3.7   19.160  20.010   42,775
 US Plat JAN   1346.80 -22.00  -1.6  1335.50 1369.80    9,365
 US Pall MAR    713.40  -6.25  -0.9   710.20  720.00    3,316
                                                              
 Gold          1219.20 -32.79  -2.6  1218.43 1251.04         
 Silver         19.120 -0.830  -4.2   19.170  19.940
 Platinum      1336.25 -20.95  -1.5  1343.75 1367.75
 Palladium      708.72  -9.78  -1.4   713.75  717.00
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        145,190   174,564   188,091     19.78    0.83
 US Silver       46,036    59,845    57,545     25.04   -0.58
 US Platinum     10,868     9,465    12,889     15.57   -0.60
 US Palladium     3,490     8,475     5,959     20.02   -0.40
                                                              
 
 (Editing by Keiron Henderson, Jane Baird, David Gregorio and
Meredith Mazzilli)

