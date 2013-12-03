PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month low on US data, stimulus worries

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold traded near a five-month low on Tuesday as strong U.S. data stoked fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus, and the metal looked vulnerable to further falls as more data is due this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,222.56 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent in the previous session - its biggest one-day fall in two months. It fell to $1,217.39 on Monday, its lowest since early July. * A gauge of U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November and construction spending increased solidly in October, in the latest indication the economy was gaining strength despite fiscal headwinds. * The data could bring the Fed a step closer to scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. Markets fear the tapering could begin as early as this month when the bank meets for its policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. * Data on U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls is set to be released later this week and could further give clues about the strength of the economy. * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets in futures and options of U.S. gold and silver, and they reduced net shorts in copper for the week ended Nov. 26, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver coins in November fell 27 percent year-on-year, while the Perth Mint's sales of gold bars and coins fell by nearly a third in the same period. * UBS slashed its 2014 average price forecast for gold, saying that the yellow metal was unlikely to regain its positive appeal amid an upbeat outlook for the global economy and the timing of tapering by the Fed. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank easing. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1222.56 2.9 0.24 -26.99 Spot silver 19.2 0.07 0.37 -36.59 Spot platinum 1343.62 5.87 0.44 -12.47 Spot palladium 710.25 1.5 0.21 2.64 Comex gold Dec3 1222.3 0.4 0.03 -27.06 Comex silver Dec3 19.25 -0.03 -0.2 -36.49 Euro 1.3544 DXY 80.875 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)