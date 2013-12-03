FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month low on US data, stimulus worries
#Gold Market Report
December 3, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month low on US data, stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold traded near a five-month
low on Tuesday as strong U.S. data stoked fears of an early end
to the Federal Reserve's stimulus, and the metal looked
vulnerable to further falls as more data is due this week. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,222.56 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent in the previous
session - its biggest one-day fall in two months. It fell to
$1,217.39 on Monday, its lowest since early July. 
    * A gauge of U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in
November and construction spending increased solidly in October,
in the latest indication the economy was gaining strength
despite fiscal headwinds. 
    * The data could bring the Fed a step closer to scaling back
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. Markets fear the
tapering could begin as early as this month when the bank meets
for its policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
    * Data on U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls is set to be
released later this week and could further give clues about the
strength of the economy. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets in futures
and options of U.S. gold and silver, and they reduced net shorts
in copper for the week ended Nov. 26, a report by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed. 
    * U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver coins in November
fell 27 percent year-on-year, while the Perth Mint's sales of
gold bars and coins fell by nearly a third in the same period.
  
    * UBS slashed its 2014 average price forecast for gold,
saying that the yellow metal was unlikely to regain its positive
appeal amid an upbeat outlook for the global economy and the
timing of tapering by the Fed. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday,
while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank
easing. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI 
    1000 Euro zone Producer prices 
    1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 
    1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity 
    1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT     
 Metal               Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1222.56       2.9      0.24        -26.99
 Spot silver              19.2      0.07      0.37        -36.59
 Spot platinum         1343.62      5.87      0.44        -12.47
 Spot palladium         710.25       1.5      0.21          2.64
 Comex gold Dec3        1222.3       0.4      0.03        -27.06
 Comex silver Dec3       19.25     -0.03      -0.2        -36.49
 Euro                   1.3544                                  
 DXY                    80.875                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

