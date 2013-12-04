FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-month low, U.S. data eyed
December 4, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-month low, U.S. data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday
after dropping to five-month lows in the previous session, with
investors waiting for more U.S. economic data to gauge whether
the Federal Reserve will begin cutting monetary stimulus from
this month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,223.75 an ounce by
0024 GMT, after slipping to $1,215.60 on Tuesday - its lowest
since early July. 
    * Strong U.S. manufacturing data sent the metal down sharply
earlier this week as markets believe a recovering economy would
prompt the Fed to slow its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases. 
    * Data on U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls is expected this
week and should provide clues about the stimulus outlook as the
Fed holds its next policy meeting in Dec. 17-18. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to
841.41 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Indian gold smugglers are adopting the methods of drug
couriers to sidestep a government crackdown on imports of the
precious metal, stashing gold in imported vehicles and even
using mules who swallow nuggets to try to get them past airport
security. 
    * India's silver imports rose to a three-month peak in
October and are on track to hit a record this year, data from
Thomson Reuters GFMS showed, as buyers opt for the precious
metal instead of expensive gold to meet high seasonal demand.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks could come under pressure on Wednesday after
the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending
reduction in Fed stimulus. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI 
    0848 France Markit Services PMI 
    0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1315 U.S. ADP employment report 
    1330 U.S. International trade 
    1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 
    1500 U.S. New home sales 
    1900 U.S. Beige book

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT     
 Metal               Last       Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1223.75     0.24      0.02         -26.92
 Spot silver              19.1    -0.02      -0.1         -36.92
 Spot platinum            1353    -1.25     -0.09         -11.86
 Spot palladium          710.4     -3.1     -0.43           2.66
 Comex gold Dec3        1223.3      2.5       0.2            -27
 Comex silver Dec3       19.13    0.065      0.34         -36.89
 Euro                   1.3584                                  
 DXY                    80.644                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
