PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 2 pct on short-covering, technical buying

* Bullion on track for biggest daily rise since Oct. 17 * Funds buy back new shorts after drop to 5-month low By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 2 percent on Wednesday, breaking above $1,250 an ounce briefly, on technical buying and heavy short-covering after bullion's recent sharp losses. Gold was on track for its biggest one-day gain since Oct 17. Other precious metals also rose, with silver up 3.5 percent and platinum group metals climbing nearly 2 percent. Although traders said the reason behind the precious metal's sudden rally without any specific news was not immediately clear, a combination of a lower dollar, U.S. crude oil gains and weaker U.S. equities helped lift bullion prices. Funds were buying back their new bearish bets en masse after the price of gold rebounded sharply from a five-month low near $1,210 an ounce earlier in the session, analysts said. "Gold was able to hold support at the $1,210-15 an ounce level, and that prompted people to cover their shorts and evaluate what the (U.S. Federal Reserve) will do in the December policy meeting," said Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge. The yellow metal has been under pressure as markets believe a recovering economy could prompt the Fed to slow the pace of its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as December. Spot gold was up 2 percent at $1,247.96 an ounce at 1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT), having traded as high as $1,250.30. Earlier in the session, gold fell to $1,211.44 an ounce, a five-month low. The metal has hit a fresh five-month low in every session this week. U.S. gold futures rose $26.90 to $1,247.70 an ounce, with trading volume on track of finish above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows. Silver mirrored gold's moves and rose 3.8 percent to $19.85 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.5 percent at $1,375 an ounce, and palladium increased 2 percent to $727.47 an ounce. Prices at 1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1247.70 26.90 2.2% -25.6% US silver 19.870 0.008 4.2% -34.3% US platinum 1378.00 22.20 1.6% -10.4% US palladium 730.70 15.90 2.2% 3.9% Gold 1247.96 24.45 2.0% -25.5% Silver 19.85 0.73 3.8% -34.5% Platinum 1375.00 20.75 1.5% -10.6% Palladium 727.47 13.97 2.0% 3.6% Gold Fix 1227.50 14.50 1.2% -26.2% Silver Fix 19.05 -12.00 -0.6% -36.4% Platinum Fix 1357.00 4.00 0.3% -10.9% Palladium Fix 718.00 4.00 0.6% 2.7%