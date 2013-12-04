FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 2 pct on short-covering, technical buying
December 4, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 2 pct on short-covering, technical buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bullion on track for biggest daily rise since Oct. 17
    * Funds buy back new shorts after drop to 5-month low


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 2
percent on Wednesday, breaking above $1,250 an ounce briefly, on
technical buying and heavy short-covering after bullion's recent
sharp losses.
    Gold was on track for its biggest one-day gain since Oct 17.
Other precious metals also rose, with silver up 3.5 percent and
platinum group metals climbing nearly 2 percent.
    Although traders said the reason behind the precious metal's
sudden rally without any specific news was not immediately
clear, a combination of a lower dollar, U.S. crude oil gains and
weaker U.S. equities helped lift bullion prices.
    Funds were buying back their new bearish bets en masse after
the price of gold rebounded sharply from a five-month low near
$1,210 an ounce earlier in the session, analysts said.
    "Gold was able to hold support at the $1,210-15 an ounce
level, and that prompted people to cover their shorts and
evaluate what the (U.S. Federal Reserve) will do in the December
policy meeting," said Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals trader
at brokerage Newedge.
    The yellow metal has been under pressure as markets believe
a recovering economy could prompt the Fed to slow the pace of
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as December.
    Spot gold was up 2 percent at $1,247.96 an ounce at
1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT), having traded as high as $1,250.30.
    Earlier in the session, gold fell to $1,211.44 an ounce, a
five-month low. The metal has hit a fresh five-month low in
every session this week. 
    U.S. gold futures rose $26.90 to $1,247.70 an ounce,
with trading volume on track of finish above its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data shows.
    Silver mirrored gold's moves and rose 3.8 percent to
$19.85 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.5 percent at $1,375 an
ounce, and palladium increased 2 percent to $727.47 an
ounce.
 Prices at 1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT)                         
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1247.70    26.90   2.2%  -25.6%
 US silver                   19.870    0.008   4.2%  -34.3%
 US platinum                1378.00    22.20   1.6%  -10.4%
 US palladium                730.70    15.90   2.2%    3.9%
 
 Gold                       1247.96    24.45   2.0%  -25.5%
 Silver                       19.85     0.73   3.8%  -34.5%
 Platinum                   1375.00    20.75   1.5%  -10.6%
 Palladium                   727.47    13.97   2.0%    3.6%
 
 Gold Fix                   1227.50    14.50   1.2%  -26.2%
 Silver Fix                   19.05   -12.00  -0.6%  -36.4%
 Platinum Fix               1357.00     4.00   0.3%  -10.9%
 Palladium Fix               718.00     4.00   0.6%    2.7%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
