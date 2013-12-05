PRECIOUS-Gold eases after short-covering rally on tapering fears

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday following a short-covering rally in the previous session, weighed down by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus on strong economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,238.30 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session. * Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest clip in a year, the services industry expanded at a decent pace last month and exports hit a record high in October. * Investors worry that strong data could prompt the Fed to begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases as early as this month. * U.S. GDP data later on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday could provide more clues about stimulus outlook. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to 838.71 tonnes on Wednesday. * Barrick Gold Corp said chairman and founder Peter Munk will leave the board at the gold miner's next annual meeting. The incoming chairman said he would consider a hedging strategy, given volatility in the price of gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields while helping the dollar pare losses against the yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing 1330 U.S. Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1238.3 -4.91 -0.39 -26.05 Spot silver 19.6 -0.07 -0.36 -35.27 Spot platinum 1361.49 -7.01 -0.51 -11.3 Spot palladium 722.22 -2.28 -0.31 4.37 Comex gold Dec3 1237.9 -9.3 -0.75 -26.13 Comex silver Dec3 19.62 -0.21 -1.06 -35.27 Euro 1.3586 DXY 80.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)