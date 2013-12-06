PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly drop on US data; jobs report looms

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday after choppy trading in the previous session, though was still headed for a weekly decline as improving U.S. economic data raised fears of an early end to monetary stimulus. Markets are now awaiting nonfarm payroll data that is set to be released later on Friday and could provide more clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,226.50 an ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal had fallen as much as 2 percent on Thursday to near its five-month low before paring some losses. * It is headed for a 2 percent weekly drop. * The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter but weak demand and a pile-up in business inventories buoyed the case for the Federal Reserve to keep up its bond-buying stimulus for now. * Indian gold premiums hit another record of $160 an ounce on Thursday, driven by lower supplies to meet firm demand for weddings, which will continue till May. * Selling gold that has yet to be mined to lock in a fixed price - a practice used by mining firms that went out of vogue as prices surged - may make sense for them again after a more than 20 percent drop in prices this year. * Investors continued to turn their backs on commodity exchange traded products in November with some $2.1 billion in global outflows, capping a dismal year for the gold-dominated asset class which has lost out to a rally in equities. * Deutsche Bank said it was significantly scaling back its global commodities business in response to regulatory changes, but would continue to operate its precious metals business. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were heading into another trying session on Friday as speculation builds about an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Personal income 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1900 U.S. Consumer credit PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1226.5 2 0.16 -26.76 Spot silver 19.39 0.06 0.31 -35.96 Spot platinum 1356.5 -1.49 -0.11 -11.63 Spot palladium 731 -1.13 -0.15 5.64 Comex gold Dec3 1226 -5.9 -0.48 -26.84 Comex silver Dec3 19.395 -0.175 -0.89 -36.01 Euro 1.3665 DXY 80.306 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)