FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower, U.S. dollar holds near peak
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 24, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower, U.S. dollar holds near peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday
after posting its biggest weekly drop since November on the
prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in early 2015, denting the
metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased $2.25 an ounce to $1,331.69 by 0026
GMT.      
    * U.S. gold was at $1,332.60 an ounce, down $3.40.  
    * Palladium added $2.72 an ounce to $791.72. It
rallied to $797.00 on Friday, its highest since August 2011, on
a miners' strike in South Africa and concerns the standoff
between major producer Russia and the West over Crimea could
escalate.
     * NATO's top military commander said on Sunday that Russia
had built up a "very sizeable" force on its border with Ukraine
and Moscow may have Moldova, another ex-Soviet republic, in its
sights after annexing Crimea. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.52 percent to
816.97 tonnes on Friday from 812.78 tonnes on Thursday.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options to the highest level since December
2012, as worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy
boosted speculative interest for a sixth straight week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares lurched lower in a cautious start to the week
on Monday, as investors were hobbled by the persistent tensions
in Ukraine, uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy and worries
about slowing growth in China. 
    * The dollar index stood at 80.130 on Monday, little
changed from late New York levels on Friday, but still not far
off a three-week peak of 80.354 set on Thursday. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 - China HSBC flash manufacturing/PMI  
    2030 - US National activity index
    2145 - US Markit Mfg PMI Flash
         
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1331.69   -2.25   -0.17     10.52
  Spot Silver        20.18   -0.08   -0.39      3.97
  Spot Platinum    1435.50    4.25   +0.30      4.97
  Spot Palladium    791.72    2.72   +0.34     11.04
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1332.60   -3.40   -0.25     10.88         4238
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  20.24   -0.07   +0.00      4.49         1031
  Euro/Dollar       1.3790
  Dollar/Yen        102.33
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.