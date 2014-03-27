FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check
March 27, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold moved up slightly on
Thursday, stepping away from a six-week low as the metal's
safe-haven appeal was boosted by weaker equities. 
   However, gains were kept in check by a second straight day of
outflows from gold funds and encouraging U.S. manufacturing
data. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,305.60 an ounce
by 0016 GMT. The metal hit $1,298.29 in the previous session -
its lowest since Feb. 13.
    * Data on Wednesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rebounded in February. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to
816.97 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Barclays raised its 2014 gold forecast to $1,250 per ounce
from $1,205, saying the change comes after taking into account
gold's year-to-date performance. 
    * South Africa's government mediator met with the striking
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Wednesday
to restart talks aimed at ending a crippling platinum strike now
entering its tenth week. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets got off to a skittish start on Thursday
following a late dip on Wall Street amid talk of tougher
sanctions on Russia and a drop in technology stocks. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Consumer confidence 
    0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    0900 Italy Business confidence 
    1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales

    PRICES AT 0016 GMT
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1305.6     2.11      0.16
 Spot silver          19.82     0.14      0.71
 Spot platinum      1408.25     6.75      0.48
 Spot palladium      777.25     1.25      0.16
 Comex gold          1306.3      2.9      0.22
 Comex silver         19.84     0.06       0.3
 Euro                1.3785                   
 DXY                 79.998                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
