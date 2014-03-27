PRECIOUS-Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold moved up slightly on Thursday, stepping away from a six-week low as the metal's safe-haven appeal was boosted by weaker equities. However, gains were kept in check by a second straight day of outflows from gold funds and encouraging U.S. manufacturing data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,305.60 an ounce by 0016 GMT. The metal hit $1,298.29 in the previous session - its lowest since Feb. 13. * Data on Wednesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded in February. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to 816.97 tonnes on Wednesday. * Barclays raised its 2014 gold forecast to $1,250 per ounce from $1,205, saying the change comes after taking into account gold's year-to-date performance. * South Africa's government mediator met with the striking Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Wednesday to restart talks aimed at ending a crippling platinum strike now entering its tenth week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets got off to a skittish start on Thursday following a late dip on Wall Street amid talk of tougher sanctions on Russia and a drop in technology stocks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Italy Business confidence 1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1305.6 2.11 0.16 Spot silver 19.82 0.14 0.71 Spot platinum 1408.25 6.75 0.48 Spot palladium 777.25 1.25 0.16 Comex gold 1306.3 2.9 0.22 Comex silver 19.84 0.06 0.3 Euro 1.3785 DXY 79.998 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)