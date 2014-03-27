FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near $1,300; SPDR sees outflows for 2nd day
#Gold Market Report
March 27, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near $1,300; SPDR sees outflows for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold held steady just above
$1,300 on Thursday as the metal's safe-haven appeal was boosted
by weaker equities, but gains were limited by a second day of
outflows from gold funds.
    Spot gold was flat at $1,302.96 an ounce by 0721 GMT.
Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a soft
finish on Wall Street and amid simmering tensions over Ukraine.
 
    The metal fell to a six-week low of $1,298.29 in the
previous session, trading below the $1,300 level briefly before
moving back up.
    "The technical outlook for gold is bearish, and barring
sudden changes in fundamentals, this technical bearishness is
likely to prevail over even slightly more optimistic sentiments
from the fund side," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    Liu said the 15-mintue chart reveals potential for the gold
price to break below $1,300 per ounce soon.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.80 tonnes to 816.97
tonnes on Wednesday after losing 2.70 tonnes in the previous
session. 
    Bullion has been under pressure recently, after hitting a
six-month high of $1,391.76 earlier this month.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week suggested
that interest rates could rise in the first half of 2015,
raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and
sparking a sharp retracement in prices.  
    Physical demand from key consumer Asia has also been weak.
    Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.6
percent on worries over supply constraints.
    South Africa's government mediator met with the striking
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Wednesday
to restart talks aimed at ending a crippling platinum strike now
entering its tenth week. 
    Palladium was also supported by geopolitical tensions
in Russia - the world's biggest producer of the metal.
    
    PRICES AT 0721 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct Chg
                                                
 Spot gold           1302.96     -0.53     -0.04
 Spot silver           19.73      0.05      0.25
 Spot platinum          1410       8.5      0.61
 Spot palladium        774.7      -1.3     -0.17
 Comex gold           1303.9       0.5      0.04
 Comex silver         19.745    -0.035     -0.18
 Euro                 1.3782                    
 DXY                  80.046                    
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam,
Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)

