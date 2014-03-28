FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 6-week low; poised for second weekly loss
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
#Gold Market Report
March 28, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 6-week low; poised for second weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Gold recovered slightly on
Friday after sharp overnight declines but the metal remained
near six-week lows and on track for a second straight weekly
decline, as improving sentiment over the  U.S. economic outlook
dented its safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,293.19 an ounce
by 0017 GMT. It is down 3 percent for the week. 
    * On Thursday, gold fell to $1,288.80 - its lowest since
Feb. 13 - before closing down 1 percent. 
    * Palladium gained nearly 1 percent on Friday after
falling about 3 percent in the previous session. The metal has
recently been supported by worries over supply from Russia and
South Africa - the top two producers.
    * Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew a bit faster
than previously estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims
for jobless aid dropped to a near four-month low last
week. 
    * Peru will not postpone a deadline for wildcat gold miners
to legalize their businesses despite ongoing violent protests in
Lima and key mining provinces, the minister of energy and mines
said. 
    * Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said Association Of
Mineworkers And Construction Union's wage demands remain
unaffordable, as the platinum strike in South Africa continues
for a tenth week.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on
Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank
might ease policy further, while bond yields were down on the
outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0700 Germany Import prices 
    0745 France Consumer spending 
    0745 France Producer prices 
    1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 
    1230 U.S. Personal income 
    1300 Germany Consumer inflation

    PRICES AT 0017 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1293.19     2.55       0.2
 Spot silver         19.72     0.06      0.31
 Spot platinum      1399.5      7.7      0.55
 Spot palladium      759.9      6.9      0.92
 Comex gold         1294.3     -0.4     -0.03
 Comex silver        19.76    0.052      0.26
 Euro               1.3741                   
 DXY                80.119                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
  

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
