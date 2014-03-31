FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300, hovers near six-week low
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 31, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300, hovers near six-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Gold traded below $1,300 an
ounce on Monday, near a six-week low, and could face more
pressure from weak physical demand in Asia and growing optimism
about the U.S. economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up slightly by 0.1 percent to
$1,295.20 an ounce by 0018 GMT, but remained not far from a
six-week low of $1,285.34 hit on Friday. 
    * Physical demand in top bullion buyer Asia has been quiet
due to the recent volatility in gold prices, which have edged
lower for two straight weeks. 
    * Recent U.S. economic data has been strong, diminishing the
need for gold as a safe-haven. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen indicated earlier this month that interest rates could
rise in the first half of 2015. 
    * Investors are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday for further clues about the economy.
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold and slashed a net long in silver futures and options nearly
in half in the week to March 25, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * Job cuts are a certainty in South Africa's platinum belt
because of losses stemming from a 10-week strike in the
industry, the chief executive of world No. 1 producer American
Platinum said, raising the risk of further unrest.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the
week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China
would take steps to stimulate the economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Retail sales 
    0645 France Detailed Q4 GDP 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index

    PRICES AT 0018 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1295.2      1.7     0.13
 Spot silver        19.79     0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum    1410.49     6.99      0.5
 Spot palladium    771.22     2.22     0.29
 Comex gold        1295.5      1.7     0.13
 Comex silver      19.825    0.035     0.18
 Euro              1.3752                  
 DXY               80.179                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.