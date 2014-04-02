FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up but still near 7-week low on strong US data
April 2, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up but still near 7-week low on strong US data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday
after two days of losses but the precious metal continued to
stay near its lowest in seven weeks as strong U.S. factory data
boosted optimism about economic growth, diminishing bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,280.39 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, not far from its seven-week low of $1,277.29.
    * U.S. factory activity accelerated for a second straight
month in March and auto sales surged, the latest signs the
economy was regaining footing after a brutal winter.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.10 tonnes to
810.98 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Anglo American Platinum has sent force majeure
notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, the
world's top platinum producer said, underscoring the widening
economic impact of an almost 10-week-old strike. 
    * Deutsche Bank raised its 2014 gold price forecast to
$1,261 and silver price forecast to $20 per ounce.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets were looking to extend their recent
rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive
in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring safe havens
such as the yen and government bonds.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 
    1215 U.S. ADP national employment March 
    1345 U.S. ISM-New York index March 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb 
    1400 U.S. Durable goods orders revised Feb

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1280.39     1.39      0.11
 Spot silver         19.76     0.06       0.3
 Spot platinum     1422.99     7.09       0.5
 Spot palladium     776.75     2.15      0.28
 Comex gold         1281.3      1.3       0.1
 Comex silver       19.775    0.087      0.44
 Euro               1.3792                   
 DXY                80.091                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
