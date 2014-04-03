FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up for 2nd day on bargain hunting, physical demand
April 3, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up for 2nd day on bargain hunting, physical demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold added on to sharp
overnight gains on Thursday, consolidating after recent losses,
on bargain hunting and signs of increasing physical demand in
Asia. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,291.25 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday - the metal's
biggest one-day jump in nearly three weeks. 
    * The metal gained despite strong economic data that showed
U.S. companies stepped up hiring in March for a second straight
month, offering fresh evidence the economy was regaining
momentum after a weather-driven lull over the winter.
 
    * Markets are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to gauge the strength of the recovery and the Federal
Reserve's stimulus outlook. 
    * Chinese gold prices briefly rose to a premium on Wednesday
before settling down on par with London prices. They had been at
a discount since early March.
    * Indian gold imports likely jumped in March from the
previous month after the central bank allowed more private banks
to ship the metal, the head of the country's biggest jewellery
trade body said. 
    * Osisko Mining Corp said Yamana Gold Inc 
would buy a 50 percent stake in its mining and exploration
assets for C$930 million ($843 million), a deal that potentially
thwarts a hostile bid from Goldcorp Inc. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early
trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI March 
    0145 China HSBC services PMI March 
    0750 France Markit services PMI March 
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI March 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI March 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb 
    1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. International trade Feb 
    1345 U.S. Markit services PMI final March 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI March

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                 
 Spot gold           1291.25      2.06       0.16
 Spot silver           19.96      0.02        0.1
 Spot platinum          1434         2       0.14
 Spot palladium          785       2.5       0.32
 Comex gold           1291.8         1       0.08
 Comex silver         20.005    -0.045      -0.22
 Euro                 1.3767                     
 DXY                  80.219                     
                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
