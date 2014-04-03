FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold up for 2nd day on short-covering ahead of U.S. jobs data
#Gold Market Report
April 3, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold up for 2nd day on short-covering ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 8 to say Asian shares at four-month high,
not four-week high)
    * Gold up as investors square positions ahead of jobs report
    * Physical demand continues to be weak out of China, India

    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold added to sharp overnight
gains on Thursday, as investors looked to square positions
before the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could
provide clues about the state of the economy and the outlook for
the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
    Friday's jobs report will follow a string of recent positive
data that has showed the U.S. economy is recovering from severe
winter weather conditions. 
    Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,290.91 an ounce by
0339 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday, the metal's
biggest one-day jump in nearly three weeks. 
    Earlier in the week, the precious metal had fallen to a
seven-week low.
    "This is not a very inspired rally. A lot of people who are
holding short positions are trying to square up before nonfarm
payrolls," said a precious metals trader in Hong Kong.
    "Some of the key physical markets in Asia are really silent
these days, which is not a very positive factor for gold. And as
the stock markets make fresh highs, it becomes tougher and
tougher for gold to compete."
    Gold, often seen as a safe investment in times of
uncertainty, tends to be hurt by strong equities.
    On Thursday, gold prices gained despite Asian shares trading
at four-month highs and the recent upbeat U.S. data. The
Japanese yen - another safe-haven investment - was near a
10-week low.
    
    PHYSICAL MARKETS
    Traders had hoped physical demand would climb with gold
prices at a seven-week low earlier in the week, but the recent 
rally could discourage buyers.
    Chinese gold prices briefly rose to a premium on Wednesday
before settling on par with London prices, and they have fallen
back to a discount of about $2 an ounce on Thursday.
    Chinese gold has been trading at discounts to London prices
since early March.
    Physical demand across other major markets such as India,
Thailand and Indonesia was also weak, dealers said.
    
    PRICES AT 0339 GMT
 Metal            Last       Change    Pct chg
                                       
 Spot gold          1290.91      1.72      0.13
 Spot silver          19.88     -0.06      -0.3
 Spot platinum      1431.93     -0.07         0
 Spot palladium         787       4.5      0.58
 Comex gold          1291.5       0.7      0.05
 Comex silver        19.925    -0.125     -0.62
 Euro                1.3758                    
 DXY                 80.259                    
                                       
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

