PRECIOUS-Gold slips ahead of US jobs data; on track for 3rd weekly loss
#Gold Market Report
April 4, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips ahead of US jobs data; on track for 3rd weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday as
the market nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, even as
the metal headed for a third straight week of losses amid
better-performing equities and growing optimism about the U.S.
economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,284.90 an ounce
by 0021 GMT. 
    * The metal is down 0.7 percent for the week, though it has
recovered a little after having hit a seven-week low on Tuesday.
    * Investors in gold, which is often seen as a hedge against
economic uncertainty, are eyeing the U.S. jobs report later on
Friday to gauge the strength of the economy and any potential
impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
    * A weak report could boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven,
while a strong report could prompt speculation that the Fed
could lift rates earlier than previously expected. 
    * Platinum producer Lonmin  has declared
force majeure with some contractors at its South African mines
due to the effects of a lengthy strike, meaning a drop in
business for those suppliers and a growing impact on the economy
as a whole. 
    * Gold premiums in India are expected to fall from current
levels of about $30 an ounce after the central bank indicated it
is considering removing some of the curbs to trade that have
crippled imports. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday
as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report,
while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank
opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 
    1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls March 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate March

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1284.9     -2.1      -0.16
 Spot silver          19.78    -0.01      -0.05
 Spot platinum       1432.5     -3.3      -0.23
 Spot palladium      783.47    -0.43      -0.05
 Comex gold          1285.2      0.6       0.05
 Comex silver         19.81    0.005       0.03
 Euro                1.3721                    
 DXY                 80.444                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
